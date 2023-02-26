The story goes that starting quarterback John Swofford went down early with an injury, meaning North Carolina coach Bill Dooley had to turn to his bench for a replacement in the 1969 game against VMI. It then became time for Ricky Lanier to show he was more than capable of directing an offense and better than the stereotype that said he couldn't.

When Lanier, the first Black athlete recruited to play football at Chapel Hill, got his chance, he set a school record that stands to this day. But it was his last chance to play quarterback for the Tar Heels, and it would be more than 20 years before another Black athlete would direct the Tar Heel offense.

"We were running another run-pass option, and I would put the ball in Don McCauley's belly, and if the tackle pressed and tackled Don, I would take it out and run around end," Lanier said. "The only thing is, they had defensive backs and safeties coming down to stop Don, so that's when I got around the end, there was nobody. So, I had these long runs."

When Lanier was done running, the Greensboro native had rushed for 174 yards — a UNC record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game. He also threw for 136 yards against the Keydets.

It might have been the opening Lanier needed to get the starting job until Swofford recovered. But Lanier was done as a quarterback. Instead of throwing passes in the 1970 Peach Bowl against Arizona State, he caught two for 50 yards.

"But after that (VMI) game, I went right back to wide receiver," he recalled. "And that's when I just knew it was just over. And back then, you didn't transfer. I wasn't going to transfer because that would be like throwing red meat to dogs, those naysayers. So, I stuck it out. I finished."

****

Lanier persevered despite the disappointment, obtained his degree and went on to a diverse professional life that included time as a teacher and a volunteer assistant football coach.

His achievement on the football field earned him recognition as a Carolina Trailblazer in 2014. He said that while the fire still burned for him to direct Dooley's run-heavy offense more often, that he didn't get a chance never steered him or his emotions in a different direction.

"Football should have been my number one priority," he said. "But after getting disappointed and disappointed and disappointed, I refused to let it drag me down. So, I concentrated on my studies.

"I never spent a weekend on campus anymore. I would always go to (N.C.) Central or Shaw. That was a way just for my own mental health that I kept it together."

As for the man he replaced that afternoon in Kenan Stadium, Swofford doesn't quite remember what brought him to the sidelines. The former Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner recalls having torn cartilage in his ribs that year after a game against Florida. He said he tried to play through the injury and aggravated it. Swofford thinks they held him out of the VMI game entirely, but he does have some memory of what Lanier did that day.

"What I remember about that day is Ricky's day, because he had such a great day," said Swofford, who came with Lanier to Carolina in the same class and were quarterbacks on the freshman team. They shared time at the position in that season before advancing to the varsity team. Swofford developed a case of mononucleosis that caused his spleen to swell, keeping him out of action. Lanier was behind starter Gayle Bomar.

In their junior year, Swofford got most of the time under center while Lanier played as a wide receiver, which in a Dooley offense is akin to having a car full of gas and leaving it in the garage.

"We didn't throw a lot," Swofford said. "Therefore, he didn't get the ball, which was kind of a shame with his capabilities."

In the turbulent times of the 1960s, racial stigmas extended to the football field, meaning Black athletes who excelled in high school would likely play another position when they arrived at college because they weren't deemed capable. Swofford said Lanier was simply a victim of a coach who wasn't that fond of the forward pass.

"I think most any quarterback, if you're a quarterback and you've had success, you want to be a quarterback," he said. "So, I certainly guess Ricky would. He saw himself as a quarterback first."

****

The world first saw Lanier as a quarterback in Williamston, a small town in Martin County on the banks of the Roanoke River.

The son of two educators, Lanier played at E.J. Hayes High, a Black school known at the time for its dominance among similar schools in North Carolina. He was coached by Herman Boone, the same coach whose leadership guided then-T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., to a state championship in 1971. Boone was portrayed by Denzel Washington in the movie, "Remember The Titans."

But Lanier had a different sport in mind before Boone got to him.

"I was in eighth grade. I wanted to play basketball. In fact, I scored 52 points in a game once," he said. "But Coach Boone would come and eat. There was a fishing hole down the street from where I live. He picked me up on the way down and we fished. The whole time, he'd be talking about tendencies and schemes and keys. I was just in eighth grade and he was grooming me to be his quarterback."

Boone thought Lanier should go to Michigan State, and he took his protege to Greensboro to see a high school all-star game and watch Jimmy Raye, a Fayetteville native and E.E. Smith standout quarterback who would eventually go play for the Spartans as their first Black starting quarterback.

Lanier later met Raye after the game.

"I just admired the way he handled himself," Lanier said of Raye. "He was like a magician. And not only that, he was a classy guy."

Lanier was 135 pounds when Boone went after him, but he bulked up to 170 over a summer's time by lifting weights. He honed his quarterbacking skills by taking snaps, fading back and going through progressions before he would throw the ball at one of the trees in his yard.

It was nothing to see Hayes High run up 60 to 70 points on an opponent, and Lanier was the catalyst. He holds the NCHSAA record for touchdown responsibility after running for five scores and throwing for eight more in an 80-0 beatdown of Snow Hill in 1967.

Mutter Evans, a Wake Forest University graduate who went to Hayes and played in its band, remembers Lanier as "just a free-spirited guy."

"He was always respectful to everyone. A few close friends, but probably, a lot like me, more of a loner than a hanger," Evans said.

All those numbers Lanier posted caught the eyes of recruiters. Several Big Ten schools came after him. But when the time came to visit UNC, the welcoming committee was a most unique group: head basketball coach Dean Smith; Charlie Scott, the first Black scholarship athlete in school history and a star on Smith's team at the time; and Scott's teammate, Larry Brown.

Lanier said Smith talked to him inside his office and spoke about the good and bad of playing in the ACC, while Scott was candid about what he could expect while on campus.

Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue were high on his list, but visits to the Big Ten schools seemed "orchestrated," he said. When Lanier reached Chapel Hill, which he wasn't considering at the time, there was a different vibe.

"I'm sure Carolina was (orchestrated), too, but it seemed more folksy," Lanier said. "They were more concerned about me, and that's what changed my mind."

****

While Lanier's wish to be a starting quarterback never panned out, he suggested his overall experience on the Chapel Hill campus wasn't bad, considering the swirl of racial tension prevalent at the time. He said the only possible instance of racism he experienced was when someone set a fire at the door to his dormitory room. After that, Dooley moved him out of the dorm on the nights before a game.

There was also the time he had an especially good game against Clemson. Dooley brought Tigers coach Frank Howard to the UNC locker room so he could praise Lanier for his performance.

"He said, 'Son, I'm glad you're in our league. Congratulations, you beat us.' And that meant a lot to me, that really did, because it showed me that what I was doing, people were understanding and acknowledging," Lanier said.

There was one thing that did bother Lanier, and it bothered Scott as well — so much so that they went to UNC Chancellor J. Carlyle Sitterson, who had been on the job for around a year, to discuss it and seek a change.

It seemed most, if not all, Southern marching bands played "Dixie," and performed it multiple times during a game.

According to Lanier: "Every time we did something, they would start playing 'Dixie' and I called Charlie and I said, 'Charlie, how does it make you feel?' He said, 'I don't like it.'

"I saw Chancellor Sitterson almost every day going to class. I just said, 'Can we sit down and talk to you?' And we just told him this is the '60s. We're uncomfortable with this. Is there anything you can do about this?

"The next game, 'Dixie' wasn't played every time we scored a touchdown. ... It just disappeared."

Another point of contention for Lanier was the sportswriters who covered the Tar Heels that said he shouldn't have come to the school.

"I was out of place, that I should have gone to the CIAA," he recalled. "And there was no place for me at Carolina, and just ugly stuff trying to get in my head that didn't."

It was that lingering perception that the quarterback position was a thinking man's role and Black quarterbacks couldn't handle it. Lanier brushed it off.

"They would ask questions like, 'Oh, do you have to write down plays on your hand? How do you remember what to do?' I didn't even answer," he said. "I didn't bless those people with answers."

****

At the end of his college playing career, Lanier needed to come back to complete his degree work, which he did in 1973.

He had been a National Merit Scholar finalist and had designs on being a doctor. Because of his parents, he obtained his teaching credentials, but said he didn't like it because he was sitting still.

Seeking a change, Ernie Williamson, president of the Educational Foundation, told him to get in touch with a contact at IBM. Lanier became a salesman, won a number of awards and then was promoted to work in Los Angeles in 1977. He left IBM to sell aerospace security systems which he said forced him "to get sharper."

Lanier started his own company selling imported leather goods, which he said allowed him to see the world. But his life changed in 1990 when his parents were killed during a traffic accident in Virginia.

He said he was flying every other week from the West Coast to handle their affairs until he finally decided to move back to North Carolina "and start over." He went back to teaching, and did it until his retirement in 2016 after stops at Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Smith, Dudley and Western Guilford.

At 74, life is a little more challenging for Lanier, and those challenges followed his teaching stint.

"I began to have health problems, nerve disease, and if not for that lady over there, I wouldn't be here. She's my rock," said Lanier of his wife of 30 years, Laurel.

Lanier said he has been to the hospital five times because of heart failure. "So, yeah, I'm glad to be here. They brought me back."

A day was held in Lanier's honor in Williamston last September. He greeted friends and teammates from a golf cart.

"I wish that I could have mobility," he said. "I have to wear braces on my knees and I can tell when my body is slowing down. Is that football? I don't think so. I think it's just old age. I never missed a game for injury. I think it was just the accumulation of time and aging."

Through the years, Lanier did take some advice from his parents that he thinks helped him out.

"I always tried to help people. That's pretty much what my parents taught me," he said. "And I tried everywhere I've ever lived or worked and always given more than I've ever gotten. That's just my nature."