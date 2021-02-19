The quiet storm: What was billed as a weather event is a non-event. So far.

The hours preceding the storm's arrival, however, were no different than any other weather event. It didn’t take long for most residents’ fight-or-flight response to engage, setting off a predictable chain reaction across the county.

Cars lined up trying to get into gas stations. A Citgo station on North Church Street closed Wednesday afternoon after the pumps ran dry.

Grocery stores were devoid of staples such as — you guessed it — bread and milk.

ABC stores and takeout joints got the usual bump in business.

Generators. Wood. Batteries. Anything that brought light or heat or both. They were in demand as residents braced for the worst.

And … nothing major happened.

Hours into the storm, most residents woke up on Thursday to a gentle rain — and power.

Only 12 Guilford County customers were without electricity around 9 a.m., according to Duke Energy. By noon, that number was up to 1,224 — far less than the roughly 50,000 that were in the dark last weekend.

But there was no widespread reports of outages, fallen trees or accidents.

Even the bread and milk had returned to some shelves.