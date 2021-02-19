The quiet storm: What was billed as a weather event is a non-event. So far.

GREENSBORO — So far, so good.
The extreme weather and deluge of ice that Guilford County was bracing to receive on Thursday didn’t happen … yet.
Not that anyone is complaining.
What was feared to be a winter apocalypse, like the kind that makes the bravest of souls don their Snuggie, like the kind that clears stores of bread and generally makes people lose their minds, is on hold. For now.
But that could change. This is, after all, North Carolina.
We’ll know today, for sure. Probably by the time you read this.
By then, the mild precipitation that covered the area will have frozen overnight. The National Weather Service predicts that could amount to as much as a quarter-inch of ice, which emergency officials say is more than enough to snap power lines, break branches, cover roads and make life miserable.
Just like last weekend.
The temperature, though, should be in our favor. According to forecasts, the high will be an almost balmy 43 degrees — well above freezing — and could even reach 46 degrees by 3 p.m.
Time will tell.
But let's face it: We got lucky Thursday. Other parts of North Carolina weren't as fortunate.
Rockingham County had 3,231 power outages by 3 p.m., according to Duke Energy.
In Forsyth County, which at one point had 6,076 residents and businesses in the dark, a number of large trees fell across Winston-Salem, blocking driveways and crushing cars.
Stokes, Yadkin and Caswell counties experienced hundreds of power outages.
Statewide, 23,000 outages were reported by Duke as of 1 p.m. There were a handful of car accidents, but it's unknown if they were related to the weather.
Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham escaped the brunt of the storm. But those cities, too, are waiting and wondering if they truly have been spared.
Like us, they'll know today.
And just like us, they probably breathed a collective sigh of relief when they rolled out of bed on Thursday and looked outside to what was a relatively calm morning.
As winter storms go, we’ve had worse. There've been years when ice has pummeled this area as if hurled by the gods. And who could forget the nuclear winter of December 2018 when the city was buried under 12 inches of snow?
What happened on Thursday by comparison was pleasant, quaint even. Just a normal winter's day if you didn't know any better.
The hours preceding the storm's arrival, however, were no different than any other weather event. It didn’t take long for most residents’ fight-or-flight response to engage, setting off a predictable chain reaction across the county.
Cars lined up trying to get into gas stations. A Citgo station on North Church Street closed Wednesday afternoon after the pumps ran dry.
Grocery stores were devoid of staples such as — you guessed it — bread and milk.
ABC stores and takeout joints got the usual bump in business.
Generators. Wood. Batteries. Anything that brought light or heat or both. They were in demand as residents braced for the worst.
And … nothing major happened.
Hours into the storm, most residents woke up on Thursday to a gentle rain — and power.
Only 12 Guilford County customers were without electricity around 9 a.m., according to Duke Energy. By noon, that number was up to 1,224 — far less than the roughly 50,000 that were in the dark last weekend.
But there was no widespread reports of outages, fallen trees or accidents.
Even the bread and milk had returned to some shelves.
Of course, and you long-time Greensborians know this, that could all change. In an instant. Maybe even by the time you finish this story.