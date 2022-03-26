The stories of their lives: Triad authors delve into such weighty topics as segregation, war and the sex trade

GREENSBORO — The teenage boys riding around the city rolled to a stop in Bill Slawter's '57 Ford Convertible as a bright light moved slowly through the distant clouds.

"I bet that's a Russian satellite," Ahab said.

"(Expletitive)," said Randy. "That's a meteor."

"I'm not sure what i5 is but it's going from west to east," Carl said. "So, I don't think it's a missile headed this way from Cuba."

It was October 1962 and the country was focused on Russian missiles in Cuba and what President John F. Kennedy was going to do about it.

The moment is from Slawter's memoir with the feel of a novel,"Sit-ins, Drive-ins and Uncle Sam," by the lawyer turned author who grew up in the Glenwood neighborhood delivering newspapers and working at the McDonald's on what was then High Point Road. The Grimsley graduate's storytelling provides insight into life in the city in the 1950s and 1960s and the Vietnam War draft.

As the pandemic lingered for the past two years, statistics from Pew Research show more readers are escaping through books, old and new, that offer a view of another time, an experience or even the other side of an argument more than any other time in the last few years. Some are by Triad voices or authors who have ties here, who write about upbringings that resonate with people in other places, such as Slawter's growing up on the wrong side of the tracks, retired communications professional Mable Scott's lessons from segregation and Lia Scholl, the new pastor at First Friends Meeting, whose life changed after becoming disillusioned by organized religion.

Growing up in Memphis

Like Slawter, Scott's words take readers back to a time when her mother worked in the restaurant of one of the nicest stores when it didn't serve Black people. The title of her book, "38126 King's Kids...Nobody Said We Were Poor!" plays off the area's ZIP code and the repetition at home, school and church of them being children of God, who were equipped and capable.

Scott, who has worked at WFMY-Channel 2 as community affairs director, N.C. A&T as public relations director and as the public relations officer for Rockingham County government, wrote about growing up in Memphis — but in many ways could have been describing Greensboro, specifically segregated East Market Street before redevelopment. Beale Street, like East Market in its heydey, had a community within itself that included doctors, lawyers, bankers beauty shops, and a movie theater. Talented musicians played on the corners for tips.

“Nobody said we were poor, marginalized, impoverished, a failure, couldn't learn,” said Scott, now half of the Brother Paul and Able Mable radio program on N.C. A&T's WNAA radio station.

Adults shielded the children for as long as they could against the horrors of segregation and Jim Crow laws used to make them feel like second-class citizens. They nurtured and built their self-esteem, so whatever came, they would be ready.

They were expected to do their best, be prepared at school, and never allow a bad report to get back to their parents.

So when one of those teachers or community mothers lovingly but often pointedly chastised them for something they shouldn't have done, that adult sent them home and then called ahead of their arrival so that the parents would know the mischief they had gotten into.

"Our whole world was warm, friendly, nurturing, protective, reassuring, disciplinary," Scott wrote. "Our teachers, church members, neighbors, the whole felt responsible for our growth and development. “

The precocious Scott absorbed everything as a child, which is how her uncle, Dr. Clyde West, who had graduated from Meharry Medical School, taught her how to answer the phones in his medical practice — and memorize messages. Her grandmother worked in the office, and since there was no daycare, she had to be there anyway.

Scott spent much of her time with that grandmother, who she called Dear.

During their trips downtown and out of their neighborhood, Scott fantasized that the "colored water" must have tasted like Kool-Aid. Dear would never let her have any of it.

Even as they sat in the balcony of the segregated theaters, with all the white children downstairs, she never let her feel "less than."

"Dear would say we’ve got the best seats, we can see everything up here," Scott wrote.

Scott also writes of the reality of segregated, unequal schools and neighborhoods.

"My main gripe was the old, out-of-date books with countries that no longer existed or leaders who had long been out of office," Scott wrote. "Our progressive creative teachers supplemented our curriculum with the Memphis Commercial Appeal (newspaper) and numerous trips to the library. In fact, the library became my hide-away from the heat since it was the only building in the whole neighborhood."

She delves into a history of hope but also the reality that came with the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King, who was later assassinated at the Lorraine Motel not far from their segregated public housing.

"This is why the boys asked why their daddy had tears on his cheeks the night Barack Obama won the election for U.S. President," she wrote of those experiences in Black households including her own. "This is why I tear up when I see my AKA sorority sister, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in her blazer, pearl necklace, and Chuck Taylor All-Stars Converse shoes."

She recently spoke at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum as part of Black History Month. Proceeds from the sale of her book will be used for scholarships at colleges in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Another path

For Scholl, it was life on an unfamiliar path but one that just felt right after having walked away from religion — which would actually strengthen her faith.

Later, she worked for years with people who traded sex for money, which led to the book “I Heart Sex Workers: A Christian Response to people in the Sex Trade.”

In her interactions with others, she is quick to laugh with people and even quicker to listen to them while seeking to understand, on a deeper level, those who have her attention.

Her interest, she says, is to amplify voices that so desperately need to be amplified.

She felt the call into ministry at 13, but not having any women pastors as role models, she thought, like the instructors would at seminary, that there would be "differing" roles for women.

It would lead her to temporarily walk away from organized religion at 19.

"It was stages," she said of returning.

Such as hearing from the member back at her conservative church that there were now “gay members” of the Sunday School.

Attitudes were changing.

"They would talk about God as a friend and not someone you could never please. But it would also take a meal. Yes, meal.

“I kind of met Jesus in a bowl of shrimp — I'm allergic, apparently,” she deadpans.

The episode got her to thinking of a legacy of never having tried to live up to her potential.

She started visiting churches and following her passion in working on social and economic justice issues that helped women.

And she went to seminary.

It was after graduation that leaders of a Christian ministry asked her to take their work with women in the sex industry into strip clubs and later, through her own organization, she expanded it to include the streets.

She wrote the book about that work when a Christian publisher sought her out.

She used stories of sex work in the Bible to make her points, that Jesus loved them, too.

"Because I'm a minister — and candid about it — I've faced the stigma that comes with being an ally, especially a Christian ally to people engaged in sex work," she writes in "I Heart Sex Workers.”

“Sex workers often encounter do-gooders who want to rescue them from their situations. Because other Christians offer judgment, moralism and, evangelism, they expect those same attitudes from me. ... When I don't try to 'save' the people I meet, just be their friend, over and over, they express surprise."

Instead of being the people she ministered to, they became people she loved.

"I began to understand why Jesus said, in John 15:15, 'I no longer call you servants...instead, I call you friends.' "

Scholl said that meant she had to listen and understand their plight. It meant trying to understand the forces that lead women into sex work and the way the sex industry works — not so much to close the industry down but to make sure that every person in the sex industry has choices and to change oppressive conditions.

While the book was published in 2012, instead of being dated in 2022, it is considered before its time involving the sex work and human trafficking business but also trans and LGBTQ rights and the understanding of trauma.

It was at times satisfying ministry — "Like the girl on the beach who throws the starfish back into the water." One person at a time.

At other times heartbreaking, especially for street-level sex workers, with a lot of addiction, violence and death. But Scholl was also being led back to a pastoral role.

Back in seminary, she had fallen in love with pastoring. She loves digging deep into scripture, writing sermons, preaching, visiting hospitals, sitting with people, the weddings, funerals and potluck meals. All while continuing to use her voice on issues.

Since then, she has pastored from Bali to recently Winston-Salem, although this is her first time leading a Quaker congregation.

Sitting in the momentary empty sanctuary at First Friends she feels at home. There is a legacy here of strong and passionate women and leaders in general.

”These are people who care about their neighbors,” Scholl said.

Footprint of a community

In earlier chapters, Slawter wrote about coming of age during those eventful years in the ‘50s and ‘60s while at the same time covering a lot of history from that era, including the 1963 protests led by future presidential candidate and N.C. A&T student Jesse Jackson. Slawter researched those times to tell the stories in context.

Often, these stories allow him to reflect on the seriousness of the times.

In the chapter "Battle Scars" he talks a lot about regrets and guilt — his own as well as that of others, especially with Vietnam. He had friends who were drafted before he was, with some of them going to Vietnam while he did not.

At the time, the draft letter brought a lot of anxiety to young men and their families everywhere.

"I don't regret that I got in as much college as I could before getting drafted, I don't regret having served two years in the Army, and I don't regret being lucky enough never to see Southeast Asia," Slawter said.

"But I can't help but feel some guilt when I think about friends and thousands of others who did go off to war. And even more so regarding the thousands of soldiers who didn't make it back home."

As he looks back, he thinks of nights spent with friends searching for an RC Cola and a moon pie, coming across a wrecked truck of live chickens and getting the idea to stuff as many in his trunk as possible to later sell.

"A mess," he said of the chicken story, which, like the others, are within the pages of the book.

Of watching the portrayal of Black people on the sitcom "Amos and Andy" and those he actually came across on his newspaper route, including the woman the age of his grandma who gave him socks at Christmas.

Of the places that only longtime Greensboro people would remember, but others that have endured, like Stamey's.

He would finish law school, go on to marry his college sweetheart, and later set up a practice in Asheville, where he was also the part-time city attorney for many years.

But he never forgot the footprint of his community.

He has upcoming discussions at Scuppernong Books and the Glenwood Library. He plans to give a portion of any proceeds to a nonprofit working in Glenwood.

"Every city has a Glenwood, I'm sure," Slawter said.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

