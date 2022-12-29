The Summerfield Fire Department joins friends and family to say farewell to Matthew Hall

MAYODAN — About 30 firetrucks and more than two dozen command and rescue vehicles and ambulances were on hand Thursday afternoon at McMichael High School as family, friends and community leaders bade farewell to Matthew Scott Hall, an engineer with Summerfield Fire Department in Guilford County and assistant chief of the Madison Rockingham Rescue Squad.

Hall, 31, of Madison, died from injuries he sustained in a single car accident along Bethany Road in Rockingham County sometime between late Friday night and early Christmas Day. Friends reported Hall was last seen late Friday night, prompting a search for him.

The popular Hall, an avid hunter and community volunteer, had worked in emergency services since he was a teen and was also a member of the Swift Water Rescue Team of Rockingham County. In addition to service with Rockingham County EMS, he had also worked with the Eden Rescue Squad and a large number of agencies and fire departments with Rockingham and bordering counties.

The funeral began at 2 p.m. Thursday at the high school, with Bishop William Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hall Presbyterian Church Cemetery.