The troubleshooter: From tornadoes to tank fires, meet the man who's kept Guilford safe

GREENSBORO — Don Campbell learned early in his 18-year career to expect disasters to last days or weeks. Then he'd pack up his gear and prep for the next one.
But Guilford County's Emergency Management director could not foresee how the beginning days of the COVID-19 pandemic would turn into nearly two years.
It was not long after March 2020 — in the pandemic's burgeoning days — when he knew things were about to get serious.
The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament was in the middle of its big week in Greensboro when the state's first cases of the coronavirus cropped up in the Raleigh area.
ACC leaders had to make a decision on whether to expose tens of thousands of fans to COVID-19 or keep playing the tournament.
"We were on the phone talking with the ACC when they were making that decision," Campbell said. "We've joked that it's not real in North Carolina until basketball stops. And, you know, we kind of all joked at that because that, I think, was a ... moment for all of us, which is, they made a decision for the health and safety of their players and the community."
For 18 years, and probably unknown to many residents, Campbell has helped with or managed the county's response to disasters big and small — but never anything like the pandemic.
On Thursday, the 43-year-old Campbell quietly ended his tenure with the county and prepared to head to Raleigh, where he'll be chief of staff of the N.C. Division of Emergency Management, a job where he'll supervise more than 300 employees and coordinate emergency response across all of the state's 100 counties.
A lot of what he's experienced in Guilford County has prepared him for the job.
****
Campbell, through working his relentless seven-day-a-week schedule, has made an indelible impact on the pandemic response in the state's third-largest county and drawn accolades from some of Guilford's top leaders.
From managing the first stay-at-home orders and mask mandates through organizing testing sites and major vaccination operations.
And it's been consuming.
"We started in our office making sure that while we were working seven days a week, we created a rotation to where there was a single day that each of us was able to go home and it was planned that your phone was turned off and you were not connecting on email," he said.
In the years before the pandemic, Campbell remembers, disasters and weather events were finite.
"It's a lot of sprints to try to get things done as much as possible and then drink a lot of coffee to sort of go in for those first couple of days," he said. "But there's always a pretty big letdown a few days after that disaster."
He said that mentality helped Campbell and his staff manage through major tornadoes in High Point and Greensboro in recent years as well as a fire at one of the major gasoline holding tanks near Piedmont Triad International Airport. Hurricanes Matthew and Florence also challenged his staff.
Through the years, Campbell has seen and managed diverse disasters.
In April 2018, a tornado ripped through east Greensboro and Rockingham County, leaving a path of destroyed houses, businesses and schools.
The entire city had to come together to mobilize emergency services, debris cleanup and long-term recovery programs.
"Probably next to the pandemic, the Greensboro tornado, for me was probably one of the biggest disasters that I had the opportunity to work through, just because there were so many people impacted," Campbell said.
His group had "to coordinate both the initial response that night, but then the long-term recovery piece, and that was anywhere from making sure that we could get FEMA and the state in here to provide individual assistance — which we were able to do — to working with all of our nonprofit agencies that were focused on trying to create longterm solutions for housing recovery, which was a real challenge after the Greensboro tornado."
Campbell was also one of the 150 emergency commanders and firefighters who fought a very different kind of disaster 11 years ago when a massive gasoline storage tank near Piedmont Triad International Airport burst into flames after it was struck by lightning.
The million-gallon tank was fully aflame when, ultimately, every fire station in Greensboro responded.
Luckily, emergency responders had rehearsed for such an event.
Emergency workers spent five hours setting up a ring of firefighters and hoses around the massive tank. They spent only five minutes putting out the fire, however, drenching it with about 2 million gallons of water.
It was the all-hands-on-deck "sprint" that Campbell credits for repeated successes.
But in 2020, he had to learn to run a marathon.
****
The pandemic had been a world away. But not anymore. It was in Guilford County.
"But as we moved into the pandemic, it became very clear, very quickly that in the first week or two of the initial stay-at-home orders ... that this was going to be a long-term event," he said.
It was time for Campbell to go to work at the nexus of a growing county-wide response.
"We've got one of the largest staffs in the state, but we're only five people," he said, laughing. "I don't own any firetrucks or ambulances or police cars or housing units or shelters. But I've got a lot of partners and a lot of stakeholders. So we really see our role as being the connector and the facilitator of solutions."
Before the pandemic, Campbell never thought he'd become one of the county's top public-health professionals and a peer to Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County's health director.
But the global event has drawn him into the deepest details of trying to manage the crisis.
Reading data. Working with local hospitals. Doing the work it takes to set up mass testing sites around the county.
Along there way, Campbell has become Vann's closest ally. And one she said she will miss greatly when he moves on to state government.
Vann was relatively inexperienced when the pandemic hit. She was appointed the new interim director of public health for the county when the former director retired in February 2020, on the eve of the pandemic.
She had met with Campbell a couple of times during her first year as assistant director, but the meetings were more about the logistics of opening shelters in the wake of hurricanes or tornadoes.
"That very first year we didn't really have a whole lot of emergencies to deal with," Vann said.
But when the pandemic hit, her department and Campbell set up what's called an "Incident Command Structure" to coordinate every facet of the county's emergency response.
They decided quickly that they would become co-commanders of the effort.
"I just very quickly realized I am one of the most fortunate health directors in the state, knowing I have someone like Don to really depend on and rely on and work with during this pandemic," Vann said.
She said they share the same values and have similar personalities.
Vann said she is a Type-A personality. Though she worried Campbell might not work the same way, she soon found his style was nearly her mirror image, Vann said.
"So it didn't matter what time of the day it was, what day of the week it was, I knew that I could pick up the phone and call him. I could text him. He could call me," she said.
She said that well-coordinated teamwork was essential when Gov. Roy Cooper or Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, would come to Greensboro for a visit.
"I knew that we're both going to be there," she said. "We're going to tag along and we're going to get things done. Doing press conferences together for all of this time, I would never worry that we're going to forget to mention something. He was there and he was helping me and making sure that everything was going to stay on track."
You could see their lock-step compatibility at county commissioners meetings where Vann and Campbell would speak for the final hour of each meeting, sometimes with slide presentations, sometimes with complementary reports, always able to field whatever question a commissioner might ask.
Melvin "Skip" Alston, himself a tireless advocate for public health during the pandemic, became chairman of the Board of Commissioners between the pandemic's peak and the advent of the vaccines. He, too, leaned on Campbell, whose unflagging enthusiasm was infectious.
"Don was a professional's professional," Alston said. "He was precise in explaining things. Very direct. He didn’t sugarcoat anything and that’s what I liked about him. There’s no question we asked him that he couldn’t answer. Our loss is the state's gain. They really got a good professional person to head up their department."
Alston said Campbell was the right person for the crisis.
"This was his shining moment and he matured at the right time for the citizens of Guilford County," he said. "He organized the county response. We met weekly, sometimes daily. It was really good to be able to have him on our team."
For Vann, losing Campbell means not having a vital partner and friend while the pandemic continues to be a threat.
"We knew the importance of it," she said. "We knew the magnitude of it and we knew that the community depended on us and it just felt a whole lot easier to have four shoulders for all of this to lean on than just two shoulders," she said. "I'm going to miss him a lot. But again, he's moving into a state-level position where I know that he's going to continue to serve not only Guilford County residents, but the residents of North Carolina, and that makes me sleep better at night."
