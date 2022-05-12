Their work during Guilford's COVID crisis has gotten them praise — but not like this

GREENSBORO — ArtsGreensboro wanted to thank Cone Health workers and Guilford County first responders for their service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

So ArtsGreensboro — the city’s largest public and private alliance dedicated to sustaining the local arts economy — commissioned a poem from author Lavinia C. Jackson to express that thanks.

'YOUR PRESENCE IS A GIFT' By Lavinia C. Jackson, "Mama Love" Every Single Day Catching Glimmers of Good Balancing grief and glee Between Grace and grit. You tend gingerly Where ungrateful habitually grows. You practice giving in a garden of Greatness.

On Thursday, ArtsGreensboro and Jackson — who also goes by “Mama Love” — presented that poem to Cone Health workers, Guilford Metro 911 dispatchers and Guilford County EMS first responders.

Laura Way, the president and chief executive officer of ArtsGreensboro, gave each organization’s leader a framed copy of Jackson’s poem, as well as 13,575 wallet-sized copies for all employees of the three organizations.

There are many other organizations and workers for whom the public should be grateful, Way said. “But (these three) represent the backbone of what keeps us safe in this community.”

Leaders of the three organizations expressed appreciation to ArtsGreensboro — and to each other.

“I am filled with gratitude today for this project,” said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, Cone Health’s chief executive officer and executive vice president.

She spoke to an audience Thursday that included other Cone Health and ArtsGreensboro representatives as well as Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, and Jim Albright, director of Guilford County Emergency Services.

The project cost ArtsGreensboro’s operating budget $4,400 to commission Jackson, pay for a videographer to film her reciting the poem and finance the printing.

“The first year that we had gone through this, we had a lot of gratitude expressed and thanks and it was overwhelming,” Cagle explained.

The same could said for Guilford Metro 911, which is on the front end of many local emergencies — not the least of which has been the COVID-19 crisis. Neal called Guilford Metro 911 “the first link in a medical emergency outside of a medical facility.”

During the pandemic, Neal said “my folks showed up every day. They couldn’t work from home.”

As EMS once again sees a slight surge in coronavirus cases, Albright of EMS added: “Trying to motivate people to continue to come back to work to serve on the frontlines every day is becoming more and more difficult.”

ArtsGreensboro wanted to help these heroes in the best way they knew.

“Art has special powers,” Way said. “It is a magical instrument that can save lives. It can help people heal, hope and take in that very deep breath you need to move forward. That’s what this poem will do for you.”

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.