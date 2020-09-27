'There is no technological substitute for it': Greensboro Youth Orchestra resumes in-person rehearsals — outdoors

"It's been awhile since I've been around so many people," Maceo Fowler said.

This marks Katie McIntosh's first year with the Youth Orchestra. She recently moved to Thomasville from Holly Springs.

"I don't know anyone, so it's a little awkward for me," said McIntosh, a senior who plays B flat trumpet.

"But I think it will go well," McIntosh said. "I love music and everyone else here does too."

She expects to learn more in person than online. "When you are online you are working apart, even if you can see each other on a screen," McIntosh said.

When Lofdahl finished leading the Youth Strings rehearsal, Youth Orchestra members carried in their own music stands and tuned their instruments.

Feldman led the 48 musicians in rehearsing Beethoven's "Egmont Overture" and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel's "Overture in C."

Some members of the Youth Orchestra and Youth Strings will participate in workshops remotely on world music and digital music-making.

Chenail followed the Youth Orchestra with the Youth Philharmonic rehearsal. Some members watched via Zoom from home.