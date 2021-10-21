There's a $1 million lottery winner. And they bought the ticket in Guilford County.

RALEIGH — Someone who bought a $2 Powerball ticket in Archdale won a $1 million prize on Wednesday — the largest prize nationally for that drawing, lottery officials say.

The ticket was bought at the Circle K on North Main Street in Archdale, the N.C. Education Lottery said Thursday in an email.

The winner matched the numbers on all five white balls, 7-29-36-41-43, to win $1 million. The odds for getting all five of those numbers is 1 in 11.6 million, according to lottery officials.

North Carolina also had one of six $50,000 winners.. Someone bought that winning $2 ticket at the Mina Minimart on N.C. 39 South in Henderson. The $50,000 winners had to match four numbers on the white balls and the Powerball.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one picked all five numbers and the Powerball on Wednesday, so the jackpot for Saturday climbs to $86 million ($60.9 million if taken as a lump sum). Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.