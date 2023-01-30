These Greensboro trash collectors saved a man's life — but 'we aren't heroes'

GREENSBORO — They’re up with the joggers and other early risers as they ride high in their sanitation trucks. So if something is happening as they traverse the streets of the city, they might just see it first.

And that’s what happened Tuesday as Harold McNair and Oliver Gray made their way down Hobbs Road.

While on their house-to-house collection route, the two spotted a man collapsed in the road as other unsuspecting motorists sped by. He was in a treacherous spot at the base of a hill on a bend.

McNair, who was driving, wheeled the massive truck around to block him from oncoming traffic. Gray hopped out of the truck to see what he could do.

“Everything came to a stop,” McNair said.

Gray found the man face down and shaking. “He was mumbling and I figured he was having a stroke,” Gray said.

The man was partially atop a pile of leaves with the upper part of his body in the road.

Gray, who didn’t have his cell phone, yelled to a motorist at a stop sign on the nearby side road to call 911.

“A lady came out of one of the houses and put a coat under his head,” Gray said.

Gray didn’t want to move him, so they both began rubbing his back, telling him he would be OK.

Paramedics were there almost immediately and the man had begun to regain some of his cognitive skills before he was loaded into the ambulance.

“They thanked us,” McNair said of the police and EMS, “but all of us work as a team.”

And then McNair and Gray were back on the job.

“The last that we heard he was doing alright,” McNair said.

Which was an answer to their prayers.

“The city got a call from his family thanking us,” Gray said.

Some think McNair and Gray are heroes for likely saving the man’s life. But they don’t.

“Nah, we aren’t heroes,” Gray said. “We were just put in a situation and we just did what needed to be done.”