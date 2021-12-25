These were Guilford County's top stories of 2021

Other than the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its second year, what happened in Guilford County in 2021? Plenty. Here's a look at the top stories:
UNCG opens new nursing building
The five-story Nursing and Instructional Building opened to students for classes when the spring semester started on Jan. 19. The first new academic building erected on campus in a decade, it is the new home of the UNCG School of Nursing. At 180,000 square feet, it's bigger than almost every other structure on campus except for the sprawling Coleman Building that includes Fleming Gymnasium, the library, the student recreation center and a few others.
The $105 million project, paid for by the state’s 2016 Connect NC bond, also included a second campus chiller plant on Oakland Avenue to supply air-conditioning to UNCG buildings.
A&T sets fundraising record
In April, N.C. A&T announced the final tally for its latest fundraising campaign: $181.4 million in cash and pledges. The university campaign, which started in 2012 and ended in December 2020, initially had an $85 million goal.
The single largest donation to the campaign came two weeks before the end: $45 million from MacKenzie Scott. The philanthropist formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced in mid-December 2020 that she had given nearly $4.16 billion to 384 universities, nonprofits and community organizations. Her gift to A&T was nine times bigger than the university’s biggest previous donation, $5 million from Walmart that A&T received just a month earlier.
About 15% of A&T alumni gave to the campaign, contributing about 70% of the 21,305 donations and pledges.
The campaign caused A&T’s endowment to balloon: from $28 million when the campaign began in 2012 to $153 million at the time the campaign ended.
ACC leaving Greensboro?
In late August, new ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips confirmed that Texas real-estate advisory firm Newmark was evaluating other potential homes for the conference, which has been in Greensboro since it formed in 1953.
In early September, a group of civic and business leaders from here met with an ACC consultant. The next month, the ACC said it has moved to the second phase, which is exploring sites other than Greensboro as a potential home for the conference.
Greensboro has hosted the most ACC men’s basketball tournaments, 28 of the 68, even though it now rotates to other cities including Washington and Brooklyn. Greensboro will host the event again in 2023.
City elections delayed
Greensboro's 2021 municipal elections were pushed back to 2022 because of delayed census results, which are used to update district lines. The results were released in late September, after the traditional filing date for candidates to run in this year's elections.
The elections were moved to the 2022 March primary. However, after candidate filing began it was halted and the elections delayed yet again, until May 17.
The local races got caught up in the fight over the redrawn state and congressional districts. The N.C. Supreme Court on Dec. 8 pushed back the March election primaries for legislative, congressional and judicial seats to give state courts time to review lawsuits claiming the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts.
The order suspended all candidate filing in the state until the litigation is resolved and delayed the March 8 primary for two months. The Supreme Court says three trial judges hearing a pair of lawsuits must rule by Jan. 11. The ruling will then likely be appealed.
All nine City Council seats are up for reelection, including mayor.
Tanger Center opens
Nearly a decade of planning came to fruition on Sept. 2 when the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts opened for its first public show, a performance by city native and Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens. The first months of the center included touring Broadway musicals (the Broadway series opened with "Wicked" on Oct. 6), the Guilford College Bryan Series and Greensboro Symphony performances.
The city and private donors shared the cost of the $93 million venue, which is managed by the Greensboro Coliseum. No taxpayer money was used. It is named for the chief executive officer of Tanger Outlets, who pledged $7.5 million for the project.
A&T moves to Big South Conference
N.C. A&T, a founding member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in which it competed since 1971, started competing in the Big South Conference for the 2021-22 season. The Aggies football team finished its first season with a 5-6 overall record, 3-4 in its new league. It’s the first sub-.500 season since coach Rod Broadway’s rebuilding project began with a 5-6 record in 2011.
School leaders said the move would shorten travel time as the Big South schools are mostly concentrated in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. And the new conference is expected to give A&T more visibility: Big South champions get automatic bids to NCAA tournaments in all sports, and the league has a broadcast and streaming deal with ESPN that runs through 2025.
This one's for the dogs (and cats)
After years of planning and more than a year of construction, Guilford County opened its new animal shelter to the public on Nov. 1.
The $15 million Guilford County Animal Shelter at 926 Guilford College Road has separate wings for cats and dogs in a structure covering 33,000 square feet.
The old facilities date to the 1930s with renovations and additions that were completed in the 1950s and 1980s. The hodgepodge of buildings was difficult to keep clean and not designed for modern veterinary care.
Dudley claims championship
Dudley High School's Panthers beat Greenville's J.H. Rose 69-40 to claim the NCHSAA Class 3-A football championship on Dec. 11.
The title is Dudley’s fifth in NCHSAA, all of them coming in Steven Davis’ 18 seasons as head coach, and the school’s seventh overall.
The Panthers didn’t just win. They set an NCHSAA record for points in a neutral-site state championship game, surpassing the 68 Reidsville scored against Catawba Bandys in 2003.
The 109 points scored by the two teams also set a record, topping the 98 scored by Western Alamance and North Gaston in a 62-36 Warriors win in 2007.
Megasite gets battery plant
Toyota announced Dec. 6 plans to invest $1.3 billion in a battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. will build lithium batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles in what could be the biggest single capital investment in state history.
Just weeks before Toyota confirmed its plant, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state budget that included up to $320 million in economic development incentives should a major manufacturer like Toyota choose to spend more than $1 billion and hire more than 1,750 workers. Further incentives, in the form of a larger tax discount, would go to the company if it pursues a Phase II expansion at the site that would increase its investment to a total of $3 billion and job creation commitment to at least 3,875 full-time positions.
The Randolph County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an economic development incentive agreement, further paving the way for Toyota's impending arrival. The agreement is based on the same job creation and investment parameters set by the state. The board also approved the transfer of over 600 acres to Toyota.
Greensboro's City Council approved the transfer of water and sewer lines to Toyota — at no cost to the manufacturer.
"Production will begin in 2025 with the aim of delivering 1.2 million battery packs per year," said Chris Reynolds, Toyota's chief administrative officer. "And that's just the beginning."
PTI going supersonic?
The state budget included money for "Project Thunderbird" at Piedmont Triad International Airport, a manufacturer identified as Boom Supersonic in media reports and by local elected and economic officials.
The $106.75 million approved by the General Assembly is to prepare up to 1,000 acres at the airport for a manufacturing plant that is expected to bring at least a $500 million investment and create at least 1,750 jobs.
Boom Supersonic, a Denver-based airplane maker, produces supersonic passenger jets — an updated and improved version of the 1970s-era Concorde SST. The 205-foot passenger plane can travel at more than 1,300 mph — faster than the speed of sound and twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported. The plane can carry 65 to 88 passengers and fly as far as 4,888 miles at a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet.
If the deal is completed — which the News & Observer’s sources said was likely in the next 30 to 90 days — work on the plant at PTI could begin in 2022 with the first Overture rolling out in 2025.