These were Guilford County's top stories of 2021

Other than the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its second year, what happened in Guilford County in 2021? Plenty. Here's a look at the top stories:

UNCG opens new nursing building

The five-story Nursing and Instructional Building opened to students for classes when the spring semester started on Jan. 19. The first new academic building erected on campus in a decade, it is the new home of the UNCG School of Nursing. At 180,000 square feet, it's bigger than almost every other structure on campus except for the sprawling Coleman Building that includes Fleming Gymnasium, the library, the student recreation center and a few others.

The $105 million project, paid for by the state’s 2016 Connect NC bond, also included a second campus chiller plant on Oakland Avenue to supply air-conditioning to UNCG buildings.

A&T sets fundraising record

In April, N.C. A&T announced the final tally for its latest fundraising campaign: $181.4 million in cash and pledges. The university campaign, which started in 2012 and ended in December 2020, initially had an $85 million goal.