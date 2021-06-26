'They have taken the mantle and run with it:' Civil rights leaders discuss evolution of local protests after George Floyd killing

"They are fearless and have a determination that they will not stop and will not be stopped," said state Rep. Amos Quick of Greensboro. "They are willing to challenge entire systems."

They are standing on the work of past generations in the movement, just as his generation had done before them, Quick said.

"We were building the airplane as we were flying it," Quick said of those previous generations. "They are now flying the plane and getting us to some wonderful destinations."

Quick, who also pastors a church, said that includes changing the conversation about structural systems put in place to maintain inequality. While the veterans of the movement continue working on problems they see, they say the protesters bring an energy to the movement.

In Greensboro, the largely peaceful protests downtown spread to other parts of the city and temporarily shut down Interstate 40 with the foot traffic. But make no doubt about it, Quick and other veteran civil rights leaders say, there is a certain pride in watching the youngsters lead. There is room — and need — for them.

The two men are among the many mentors that those in the movement sought out or were receptive to in the days after they launched the local effort, in the same way others had reached out to them.