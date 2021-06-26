'They have taken the mantle and run with it:' Civil rights leaders discuss evolution of local protests after George Floyd killing

GREENSBORO — Just before summer 2020, the Rev. Wesley Morris watched protests erupt just down the hill from the grounds of the church he pastors on the edge of downtown.
Throngs of young people were joining in the spontaneous demonstrations taking place around the world and prompted by the video of another Black man killed while in the custody of law enforcement.
The signs. The chanting for change. The tears. They were all familiar to Morris.
"Even had to do a double take a couple of times and say, 'Was that me?' " the 36-year-old community organizer recalled of faces and actions that would take him back to his first protest after a police officer shot a 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014.
The community organizer and other veterans of the civil rights movement understood the underlying frustrations driving the student-led movement demanding justice. Their fears involving race have played out almost daily in the news as Michael Brown begat Trayvon Martin begat George Floyd — Black men shot by police or under controversial circumstances. They also recognized the energy of those taking part. A year later and they remain heartened by what they saw and continue to see.
The work of understanding how racism can be invisible to the people who benefit from it or perseveres in subtle ways can be complicated, but important to getting past it, say those long involved in the cause.
"They are fearless and have a determination that they will not stop and will not be stopped," said state Rep. Amos Quick of Greensboro. "They are willing to challenge entire systems."
They are standing on the work of past generations in the movement, just as his generation had done before them, Quick said.
"We were building the airplane as we were flying it," Quick said of those previous generations. "They are now flying the plane and getting us to some wonderful destinations."
Quick, who also pastors a church, said that includes changing the conversation about structural systems put in place to maintain inequality. While the veterans of the movement continue working on problems they see, they say the protesters bring an energy to the movement.
In Greensboro, the largely peaceful protests downtown spread to other parts of the city and temporarily shut down Interstate 40 with the foot traffic. But make no doubt about it, Quick and other veteran civil rights leaders say, there is a certain pride in watching the youngsters lead. There is room — and need — for them.
The two men are among the many mentors that those in the movement sought out or were receptive to in the days after they launched the local effort, in the same way others had reached out to them.
Morris calls them the "circle of elders." For him, that includes longtime community activists the Rev. Nelson Johnson and his wife, Joyce Johnson, the founders of the Beloved Community Center.
"There is an African proverb — 'Old men for counsel, young men for war,' " said Quick, who was the president of the student NAACP chapter while in college. "It was not my movement. It was theirs. It was organic. It brought people together."
Morris was in the middle of planning a wedding with his future wife and they took part in the marches. Like Quick, he also reached out to people taking part on social media.
The most identified group, the Greensboro Justice Coalition, continues to work together and took an interest in a local man, Marcus Smith, who was hogtied by police and later died.
"That's the same group hanging in there and still taking these positive stands for justice," Morris said.
Those who knew the history of the generations before them knew that it wasn't just about the marches and speeches.
Quick said they have also benefited from paying attention to their history. They know it takes times to change laws. They know the work has to be sustained and on various levels.
The overall level of frustration had fueled the protests after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. But the veterans wanted to help channel that energy.
They had been there themselves, decades ago. Their push for change is ongoing, but they see the chance to give this generation their time.
"What did I need when I was in those moments, those early moments, that I could now give back through mentoring or a word of advice or my presence?" Morris said.
What's wrong, he asks, with wanting to be a part of a society where everyone can thrive?
"I knew the mass demonstration wasn’t being sustained," Morris said. "But I did know that by looking at these young folks and seeing how serious they were, that they wouldn’t stop."
They are very much aware of the moments in which they are being treated differently.
Studies also show that experiences based on race also help to explain why the majority of whites and the majority of Blacks can look at the same set of facts and walk away with different interpretations.
They say encounters with the police should not end up deadly at a lopsided rate for Black suspects. That punishments should be meted out in the courtroom.
So they are building coalitions with other groups. They are promising to support candidates who listen with their vote.
Quick sees the future.
"They are saying, allow me the opportunity to reach my full potential, and that in that kind of society everyone will benefit from it," Quick said. "The United States is a great country and has been blessed by God. Even with that being true, the fact remains that we have flaws.