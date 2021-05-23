‘They need us because of their trust in us’: The fight to stay alive in N.C.’s pharmacy deserts

In North Carolina, PBMs are not currently required to be licensed to operate within the state, and there are no oversight measures from the Department of Insurance.

Senate Bill 257, “Medication Cost Transparency Act,” which is being considered in the General Assembly, would implement some oversight measures and allow the Department of Insurance to audit PBMs that operate in North Carolina.

Other pharmacy bills considered by the General Assembly this session include House Bill 512/Senate Bill 575, which would allow pharmacists to have limited prescriptive authority for certain classes of medications, and House Bill 96, which would allow pharmacists to administer injectable drugs, such as insulin. North Carolina is one of three states in the country that does not currently allow pharmacists to administer such medications.

Allowing pharmacists to offer those services would streamline patient care and potentially bring in additional revenue.

But for some pharmacies, it’s already too late.

Massengill watched three of his friends close or sell their pharmacies in neighboring Alamance County just in the past year.

“Y’all better not let this place close,” he tells the other pharmacists regularly.