They're bridge builders and community champions. Meet this year's 'Citation Award' winners for Guilford County.

GREENSBORO — Addy Jeffrey's footwork helped pass the 2013 North Carolina Breast Density Law, which improves awareness and care for women across North Carolina.

Jeffrey's husband, Paul, helped his employer, Cone Health, become nationally recognized for equitable and inclusive policies and practices related to gay patients, visitors and employees.

The Sloans — Linda and Tom — are bridge builders and opportunity makers: She was among the four women who birthed the Women to Women Initiative that created a funding mechanism that would make high-impact grants because they wanted nonprofits focused on women and families to be able to think big. He implemented a chess program now part of the second grade curriculum in Guilford County Schools to help children think strategically.

And there's so much more to their credit.

The four are among the champions of North Carolina for Community and Justice, or NCCJ, whose goal is building more compassionate, inclusive and equitable communities free of bias, bigotry and racism. They will each be honored Nov. 9 with the 85-year-old group's Brotherhood/Sisterhood Citation Award given to someone who exemplifies those ideals.

When interfaith groups across the country were in their infancy in the 1960s, the Rabbi Frederick Rypins already was holding meetings of what was then known as the National Conference of Christians and Jews in his home in Fisher Park.

Other communities followed.

The Citation Award would become the standard for recognizing those often working behind the scenes.

The list of winners dates to Herbert S. Falk in 1964, a Greensboro lawyer who dedicated much of his career to pro bono work, and includes High Point University president Nido Qubein, various members of the Cone family of Greensboro, former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye and his community leader wife Shirley Frye, and philanthropists Joseph M. and Kathleen Bryan.

These are people whose fingerprints are all over Guilford County, and whose stories are interwoven in the tapestry of the Triad and beyond in this country. Their recognition dinners have included the attendance of governors.

When Ivan Canada, the group's executive director, looks at the long list of names from differing decades, he sees a common thread.

"They care deeply about their community and want to make it better for all people by providing more access and opportunity," Canada said.

Falk is the namesake of the Greensboro Bar Association's Herb Falk Society, which encourages lawyers to engage in pro bono work. Greensboro's YWCA is named after Shirley Frye. The Sloans helped found Triad Stage.

Some recipients survived the Depression and fought a war, built their own businesses and instilled in their communities a sense of service and civic pride. Others were ordinary people using ordinary resources to help others have a voice. And there were others of all backgrounds.

It was that step forward that some took, without waiting for anyone else to take the lead.

They also understand that when the community grows and comes together in harmony it's also good for their family, said former four-term mayor and banker Keith Holliday, who now works with Downtown Greensboro Inc., the economic development agency focused on the city center.

"They think that humanity supersedes the color of someone's skin or their ethnicity or where they came from or where they grew up," Holliday said of the list, which includes Cynthia Doyle, who was the sole 1992 recipient.

The civic leader helped start United Day Care Services, now called Children & Families First, as well as the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, Child Abuse Prevention Services, Reading Connections, Leadership Greensboro and the Greensboro Children’s Museum.

People listened to Doyle.

When Doyle heard about community foundations, which support the needs of the communities they serve, she drafted former Greensboro Mayor Jim Melvin, Jefferson-Pilot Chairman Roger Soles — who led what was then a Fortune 500 company based in Greensboro — and other city leaders to start one.

Once projects were wrapped up, Doyle refused to become an administrator or stay on a board more than five years so the community could take ownership.

Doyle also didn't want accomplishments or awards listed in her obituary.

"They are not looking for honors," Holliday said of people like Doyle. "They are not looking for recognition. That's not what motivates them. They see a better society. They see a better community than many of us do."

One of Greensboro's more recognized patrons received the honor in 1987. Leah Tannenbaum channeled millions of dollars to support the arts, education and social services. She nurtured the Eastern Music Festival and helped organize Head Start and United Day Care Services, which worked to help all children succeed.

The Anti-Defamation League and the National Council of Jewish Women also gave Tannenbaum their top honors.

Even with his busy practice, 2001 recipient Dr. Otis Tillman Sr. of High Point, who delivered more than 3,000 High Point babies in 46 years, believed he was given a gift for a reason.

He was cuffed when he refused to leave whites-only eating establishments during the civil rights era. He was also among the movers and shakers as he served on boards ranging from the city's chamber of commerce to its Human Relations Commission, in an effort to make his community a better place.

Considered the father of High Point's Model City Program, he was the former chairman of the High Point Urban Renewal Commission, and a board member of the High Point Community Foundation. He served on the board of trustees of alma mater N.C. A&T for a record 25 years, including one as its chairman, and and in a number of leadership and civic groups, including the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and the NAACP.

"You've got to understand that for every privilege you're granted, there's a responsibility you must live up to," Tillman said after getting the award.

Married for 50 years, Tobee and Leonard Kaplan helped build community landmarks for helping people in Greensboro, including the Women’s Resource Center, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro and both Beth David Synagogue and Temple Emanuel.

Kaplan was a co-founder of Jewish Family Services in Greensboro, which provides services ranging from mental health counseling to support in finding work.

"These people think big, and they care big," former Gov. Jim Hunt said to the more than 1,000 people who gathered to honor them in 2014.

One of Tobee Kaplan's favorite projects was helping to expand the outreach of the Greensboro Jewish Federation. When Marilyn Chandler was hired decades ago as executive director, she went about broadening the scope of the agency from largely raising money to developing programming and creating interfaith partnerships.

The nonprofit group quickly outgrew its housing at the old Temple Emanuel building in Fisher Park.

"We had the bridal suite, we had the choir loft — we were using all the different parts of the temple, and we had no space," Chandler said.

After an exhaustive and unsuccessful search for a building to rent, Kaplan surprised — and delighted — Chandler.

"She said, 'You know what, we are going to build you a building,'" Chandler said.

The Kaplans ended up buying a property off Friendly Avenue to build the group a new home — that she helped design and decorate. It is still being used.

Before his death in 2014, Jack Slane of High Point often took leadership roles on projects that needed the support of the business community and would call upon friends, business owners and leaders to help out. He helped raise funds to build what was then High Point Regional Health System, with his wife, Marsha Slane, serving on its first endowment board.

For the nonprofit Family Service Agency, which is dedicated to sustaining families in crisis, the Slanes built a corporate center and a women's shelter and established an endowment.

They championed early childhood education and quality day care for economically challenged children in High Point. He chaired the United Way of Greater High Point campaign in 1979. Marsha Slane was a founding member of the High Point Community Foundation's board of directors.

Julie Peeples was recognized in 2017 as a "champion of fairness and inclusion" regularly mobilizing her congregation and the Triad’s faith community to take action on issues including racial equity, LGBTQ rights, voting rights, worker’s rights, hunger relief, health care, and immigration.

Peeples has a long list of accolades for working in her community, such as helping found the Mustard Seed Community Health. But also providing sanctuary at her church for one of the first people in North Carolina in recent history to move into a church to avoid being deported.

Peeples wanted to put pressure on Congress to fix what she saw as an immigration problem and to provide a path to citizenship for people already here who are woven into the fabric of their communities and congregations.

Claudette Burroughs-White, a former Greensboro City Council member, witnessed firsthand the inequities of life — segregated Southern life — but also learned that kindness could supersede difference. One of the first five Black women to attend Woman's College (now UNCG), she lived with her family in northeast Greensboro instead of on campus. But the white owner of Yum Yums near campus always made room for her to study.

Burroughs-White received the honor posthumously in 2007, but has said that when one person achieved, it was important to look back and lift up the next person. Her legacy includes the closing of the White Street Landfill in the northeast Greensboro neighborhood where she grew up. People in that community believed the landfill caused higher-than-average rates of cancer and other diseases among residents there. Burroughs-White organized community meetings and, in 2001, the council voted to close the landfill.

Honored along with Burroughs-White that year was businessman Bob Page.

Days after giving a public voice in a 2000 newspaper story to same-sex couples raising children, the response was crushing for Page, then considered one of the most successful gay businessmen in America.

In the barrage of letters to the editor that followed in the News & Record, some people said Page, his partner and their adopted Vietnamese twins had every right to happiness. But others were downright cruel — going as far as to say the couple's idea of family would ruin the lives of their beloved children.

The criticism, however, didn't stop Page and his partner from appearing in a "We are gay and we are your neighbors" billboard campaign several years later.

"I feel very strongly that those of us who are in a position have got to push ourselves to do it," said Page, the founder of Replacements Ltd.

In the predominantly Muslim country where Zaki Khalifa grew up, the chief justice of the Supreme Court happened to be a Christian. Same for the dean of the local Islamic College.

Christians and Muslims learned, lived and laughed together in "harmonious" surroundings. In fact, Christians were paid special attention so they would not encounter any problems.

When the young Muslim came to America in 1976, following his mentor, Carl Wheeless, a professor at High Point College (now university), Khalifa opened a store with 40 small rugs — and a town full of friends.

Those who knew Wheeless, who had taught Khalifa political science at Forman Christian College in Lahora, Pakistan, made a point of getting to know Khalifa upon his arrival, always wanting to know if he had any difficulties.

That is how Khalifa set about making a difference in his new hometown. He was honored by NCCJ in 2012 for his work bringing together people of different faiths and wanting to see everyone succeed.

When High Point’s Chamber of Commerce worked to raise money for a new building that also would house a business resource center, he decided to donate one he was about to sell.

Even though the Oriental rug businessman had a buyer for the building, valued at $1.6 million, he wanted to give back to a city that had been so good to him.

"I had to convince him even to let me tell other people that he gave us the building,” Tom Dayvault, the former president and chief executive officer of the High Point Chamber of Commerce, said in 2006. "He said, 'If I do that, then I’ve given it to you for the wrong reason.' I convinced him by saying it would encourage other people to give."

These stories of incredible generosity and persistence in opening a door, or perhaps opening it wider, abound when people start talking about the Citation Award winners.

The Sloans and the Jeffreys are up next.

Linda and Tom Sloan's projects and philanthropy are an expression of deeply held convictions about personal and collective responsibility to create a more respectful and inclusive community. Joint honors include the Greensboro Business Leaders Hall of Fame Award from Junior Achievement and the Lifetime Achievement Award from United Way of Greater Greensboro.

Much of the Jeffreys' work is focused on advocating for marginalized people and creating more equitable access for health care and education. They have received the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Change Agent Award and both have been recognized as Notable Latinos of the Triad by the Latino Community Coalition of Guilford.