Thieves steal food to be given away by Greensboro church — and leave a mess behind

GREENSBORO — Thieves broke into a church over the weekend and stole hundreds of dollars of meat to be given away to the hungry.

Vandalia Presbyterian Church operates a food bank on the first and third Wednesdays of the month and has one scheduled for this week.

"They aren't taking it from me or the church members," said member Lynn Gardner who spent Monday scanning newspaper ads trying to find meat on sale the church could buy. "They are taking it from the people who really need it."

The intruders also left an expensive mess.

Members arriving for services Sunday spotted broken glass just inside the church doors and an air-conditioning unit hanging out of a window. The thieves took $800 worth of higher-end meats, including chicken breasts and pot roasts, while leaving behind chicken legs and thighs.

"They were definitely choicy," Gardner said. "They may be trying to sell it."

Even if the police catch the thieves, they won't be able to give the meat to anyone.

The thieves also stole a computer connected to the Second Harvest Food Bank, which allowed for the registration of new recipients and access to food distribution reports.

This is a blow to the heartbroken congregation, which has dwindled to about 20 members, the youngest of which is Gardner, a 65-year-old retired teacher. Each week the number of people in line for free food increases by five or so, and is now up to 115.

"So many of them say I never thought I would have to ask for food but it's between that and the rent," Gardner said.

There had been talk about trying to sell the church building, Gardner said, but members want to stay to try to be a blessing to the surrounding community.

"We are trying to hang in there," Gardner said. "We have an AC unit that has been out for years, but with the number we have we can make do. The members are passionate about helping neighbors who are hungry. That's important to us."

The Sunday school class has offered the $300 it has in its checking account. Gardner, who orders the supplies from Second Harvest, hopes to find another way. The church has canned food it also gives out, but has tried to give at least a package of fresh meat to each family. The families are thankful for everything, she said, but love having a main dish, such as a pot roast, and fresh vegetables.

Available food will still be given away from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church, which is at 101 W. Vandalia Road. A clothing closet also operates on the days the food bank is open, but those hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222.