Think life as a zookeeper is fun? It's also work at this Greensboro Science Center camp.

GREENSBORO — From a behind-the-scenes look at the penguin exhibit to a glimpse inside a shark tank, kids saw it all during the Greensboro Science Center's Animal Care Camp on Wednesday.

The peek into the innerworkings of the Science Center includes plenty of quality time with the animals, but the campers — ages 10 to 12 — also get their hands dirty during the five-day camp.

"It's fun to see the life of a zookeeper," said Nikunj Gupta, 11. "You get to explore where the public cannot and see how to take care of the animals and make sure they're healthy."

Nikunj is among several repeat Animal Care Camp campers. Some come back for a second or even third year in a row, eager to see what other unique experiences the Science Center has to offer.

Instructor Tara Culbertson welcomes them back, knowing some of the young campers already have plans to pursue careers involving animals.

"Doing a camp like this ... you're seeing some of the job options out there," Culbertson told the campers. "You've got time, but it's always good to start thinking ahead, interning and volunteering."