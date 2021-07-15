Think life as a zookeeper is fun? It's also work at this Greensboro Science Center camp.

GREENSBORO — From a behind-the-scenes look at the penguin exhibit to a glimpse inside a shark tank, kids saw it all during the Greensboro Science Center's Animal Care Camp on Wednesday.
The peek into the innerworkings of the Science Center includes plenty of quality time with the animals, but the campers — ages 10 to 12 — also get their hands dirty during the five-day camp.
"It's fun to see the life of a zookeeper," said Nikunj Gupta, 11. "You get to explore where the public cannot and see how to take care of the animals and make sure they're healthy."
Nikunj is among several repeat Animal Care Camp campers. Some come back for a second or even third year in a row, eager to see what other unique experiences the Science Center has to offer.
Instructor Tara Culbertson welcomes them back, knowing some of the young campers already have plans to pursue careers involving animals.
"Doing a camp like this ... you're seeing some of the job options out there," Culbertson told the campers. "You've got time, but it's always good to start thinking ahead, interning and volunteering."
Culbertson has worked with the Science Center for 15 years while teaching full-time at Cornerstone Charter Academy. Her hopes to become a zookeeper were dashed when she learned she was actually allergic to animals, but through her instruction at the Science Center and volunteer work with Red Dog Farm, a local animal rescue network, she's found a way to incorporate them into her life.
Using her own life experience as an example, Culbertson shows campers there are an endless number of careers that will allow them to help animals.
"I could be a zookeeper," Nikunj said, "but I would also like to be an engineer. An engineer could help a zookeeper by building tanks for animals' homes."
Nikunj means big tanks like those at the Science Center that house aquatic life.
On Wednesday, campers took an overhead look into the opening of Shark Reef — the center's largest tank — and learned about the 90,000 gallons of salt water needed to sustain the sharks, stingrays, eels and other fish inside.
And they didn't just get to look. A small group of campers inside a control room poured 840 pounds of sea salt into a drain to make "ocean water." The sea salt will be used in almost every tank at the Science Center.
"They get to do the work," Culbertson said, "to see what it's really like."
During their five days, campers even shovel barn stalls and feed animals — all part of the daily life of Science Center staff.
Nikunj said helping out with the work is his favorite part. It's the "real experience" of a zookeeper.
Though Wednesday focused on aquarium care, campers get a look into other disciplines, too.
"(Friday) is herpetology day, which is what I'm most excited for because I love turtles and I'm really into snakes," said Holly Jarrett, 11.
But by lunchtime on Wednesday, Holly already had a favorite experience: meeting the penguins.
Behind the penguins exhibit, a gate divided campers and zookeeper Megan Zelinkski, who sat among the penguins waddling around and climbing over her legs. Thea, the friendliest penguin of the bunch, sat on her lap as she spoke about the penguins' diets, temperaments and unique traits — like the way the skin above their eyelids turns pink when they become overheated.
For those who might have arrived to Animal Care Camp without any knowledge of animals or what it takes to care for them, Culbertson says that's OK.
"By the time you leave," she said, "you're going to know everything."
