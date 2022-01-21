Think you've got the ugliest dog? Then you can win $1,000. Fur real.

GREENSBORO — Think you've got the ugliest dog in the Triad? Here's your chance to prove it.

Radio stations WKRR (92.3 FM) and WKZL (107.5 FM) teamed up with Guilford College Animal Hospital to find the most hideous hound around.

The winner gets $1,000. That's enough for a canine celebration full of dog biscuits, squeaky toys and even some quality steaks.

“Some people have a dog that is so ugly that it is cute. That is what we are looking for," Jason Goodman, vice president of programming at Dick Broadcasting Co., which owns both stations, said in a statement. "I personally have a bulldog and while some people think it is ugly, I love my dog!”

Matt Wells, promotions director for Dick Broadcasting Co., said the radio stations have done cutest pet and pet costume contests in the past, but wanted to try something different.

Dog owners can sign up their pet at either radio station's website through Feb. 4. Online voting will run from 5 p.m. Feb. 4 through 5 p.m. Feb. 11.