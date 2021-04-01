'This can't be real': Greensboro woman wins $1 million Mega Millions lottery prize

GREENSBORO — An out-of-the-blue decision to play the lottery garnered Adriene Wynn of Greensboro a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket.

“I said, ‘I know this can’t be real!’” Wynn recalled about the moment she checked her numbers, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

Wynn purchased her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Kwik JP Express store on Randleman Road.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and I just thought, ‘Let me call and check the tickets,’” she said.

So, she called the lottery’s customer service hotline. “I called about five times to make sure I wasn’t dreaming or something,” Wynn said, laughing. “When they kept saying the same thing, I kept saying, ‘Oh my God, oh my God!’”

Her $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and was one of two tickets that won the highest prize nationally in Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

“After I found out that it was real, I was jumping up and down on my bed like it was a trampoline,” said Wynn. “If I could have done a cartwheel without breaking anything I would have.”