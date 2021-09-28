This Greensboro pioneer has tried to make the world 'better.' Now, he's honored for it.

There were nights he couldn’t sleep because of some of the comments people made about his partner and later husband, Dale Frederiksen, and their adopted Vietnamese twins Owen and Ryan, who are now 22. Son Kennedy, who the family sponsored later, came through a green card at 15 and is now 21.

“The adoption meant so much to me,” Page said. “For so long I had thought it was not possible for gay men to adopt children. I thought telling my story might help open things up for others.”

In the barrage of letters to the editor that followed in the News & Record, some people said Page’s family had every right to happiness. But others were downright cruel, going as far as to say the couple’s idea of family would ruin the lives of their beloved children.

The criticism, however, didn’t stop Page and his partner from appearing in a “We Are Gay and We Are Your Neighbors” billboard campaign several years later.

“I won’t get this quote right, and I have it on my desk, but ‘to those who have much, much is expected,’” Page said. “I feel very strongly that those of us who are in a position have got to push ourselves to do it.”

***