This Greensboro pioneer has tried to make the world 'better.' Now, he's honored for it.

GREENSBORO — He had dropped in before.
So when Gov. Roy Cooper called last Thursday to say he would be in Greensboro and would like to stop by Bob Page’s office at Replacements, Ltd., the pioneering businessman expected the usual wide-ranging conversation.
The two talked about COVID-19 and the frustration that more people hadn’t gotten vaccinated. They talked about good goings on across the state.
“He always asked if I had any thoughts or ideas that I wanted to share with him, and as usual I did,” said Page, the founder and CEO of the world’s largest china and crystal dealer.
After that ...
“He said ‘I really appreciate you,’ and the next thing I know he’s pulling out the Order of the Long Leaf Pine,” Page recalled.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. One of the highest honors a state resident can receive for the work they continuously do to help others.
Past recipients include a Who’s Who list that includes the Rev. Billy Graham, TV icon Andy Griffith, New York Yankees pitcher Jim “Catfish” Hunter and gospel singer Shirley Caesar — among many noteworthy others.
Now, Page can count himself among them.
Before the pandemic, it would have been presented in Raleigh among the official trappings of state government.
Instead, the hoopla was confined to the premises at Replacements.
In a certain kind of way, it was fitting. Some of Page’s work in the community has been under the radar. Other things not so much.
Page’s company has built three Habitat for Humanity houses and his employees have worked on nearly a dozen others.
He gave the grassroots Triad Health Project a home he owned in a picturesque neighborhood to serve as a community sanctuary for people living with or affected by AIDS and HIV.
Page is a past recipient of the N.C. A&T Human Rights Medal, an annual award that recognizes those who work to correct social injustice and improve the world.
And when Kosovo refugees from the former Yugoslavia arrived here in 1999, his company hired more than 100 people and offered English language classes.
Put all that together — and some stuff we’ll get to later — and you’ve got the latest recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
“It just took my breath away,” Page said of the surprise. “I felt extremely honored and humbled that he would have even thought about choosing me for that award.”
***
Page grew up in Rockingham County and always saw his parents helping others.
His dad grew enough food on the farm to feed other families.
He went to UNC-Chapel Hill, earning a degree from the business school.
Later, while working as an auditor for the state in the early 1980s, he started moonlighting as a retailer and sold dishes out of his attic.
It was a niche that nobody else was filling, Page thought at the time.
The business that began in a downtown Greensboro attic is now a sprawling, global landmark just off Interstate 85.
As his business grew, so did he as a philanthropist.
He has been repeatedly named one of corporate America’s 25 most influential gay leaders by the Gay Financial Network and has been profiled in Fortune magazine.
He was praised for taking a national role in urging other corporate leaders to support gay and lesbian equality before it was popular to do so.
But being so outspoken has come at a personal cost.
Days after giving a public voice in 2000 to same-sex couples raising children, the response was crushing for Page, then considered one of the most successful gay businessmen in America.
There were nights he couldn’t sleep because of some of the comments people made about his partner and later husband, Dale Frederiksen, and their adopted Vietnamese twins Owen and Ryan, who are now 22. Son Kennedy, who the family sponsored later, came through a green card at 15 and is now 21.
“The adoption meant so much to me,” Page said. “For so long I had thought it was not possible for gay men to adopt children. I thought telling my story might help open things up for others.”
In the barrage of letters to the editor that followed in the News & Record, some people said Page’s family had every right to happiness. But others were downright cruel, going as far as to say the couple’s idea of family would ruin the lives of their beloved children.
The criticism, however, didn’t stop Page and his partner from appearing in a “We Are Gay and We Are Your Neighbors” billboard campaign several years later.
“I won’t get this quote right, and I have it on my desk, but ‘to those who have much, much is expected,’” Page said. “I feel very strongly that those of us who are in a position have got to push ourselves to do it.”
***
That was one of the reasons that in 2006 Page received the Citation Award from the National Conference for Community and Justice of the Piedmont Triad — for making significant contributions toward creating a community free of bias, bigotry and racism.
Page would later spend more than $250,000 on billboards and ads opposing Amendment One to the North Carolina Constitution, which defined marriage as the union of one man and one woman. In 2012, the amendment passed with 61% of the vote, but it mobilized gay rights supporters.
Over the years, he’s heard from other would-be entrepreneurs, but also the woman who begged him to hire her transgender daughter. And he did. The parents were convinced he saved their daughter’s life.
Replacements is a place where people are accepted for who they are, Page said. Some workers may be gay. Some are not.
“It’s a place where everyone can be themselves and not have to worry about anything else,” Page said.
He can barely get through a story about a teenager who would later write him after the boy and his father rode by the Replacements building and the elder man made negative remarks about “the man that owns that” and the employees who worked there. The boy had not told anyone he was gay. He would find an article about Page, who unknowingly became the boy’s role model.
Page understands that statistically, gay youth are more likely to be homeless and almost five times more likely to commit suicide than the average teenager, according to statistics.
“It gave me so much hope that there’s someone of stature that I knew was gay,” the boy would later write to him. “I had no gay role models.”