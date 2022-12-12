'This is devastating': Greensboro fire, cause unknown, kills three children Monday

GREENSBORO — Three children are dead after a fire broke out at a local residence early Monday morning.

The blaze started around 7:54 a.m. When firefighters arrived minutes later, they found a house at 2518 Grimsley St. engulfed in flames. It took them at least five minutes of battling the blaze to reach the children, all under 5 years old.

The first child was brought out of the residence at 8:04 a.m., but it was too late.

A woman presumed to be their mother was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

But something else, however, is numbingly clear: A tragedy took place this morning.

“This is devastating to the fire department, to the community and to the family,” Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church said.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.