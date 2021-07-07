This Moses Cone nurse has inspired millions on TikTok. Kelly Clarkson is one of them.

GREENSBORO — Moses Cone nurse Victoria Glosson has inspired millions on TikTok. Count popular talk show host Kelly Clarkson among them.
Glosson and her dad appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Wednesday, along with actress Scarlett Johansson, who was promoting the release of "Black Widow." It was pre-recorded before a live audience, although the two appeared virtually on the show, which is hosted by the singer and former "American Idol" competition winner.
"It was incredible," said Glosson, a longtime Clarkson fan. "I was so surprised when she contacted us. I grew up on 'American Idol.' It was unreal."
The 23-year-old Glosson became a viral sensation earlier this year after recording her dad’s reaction to the news she was free of cancer. Glosson battled Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma for two years.
Still in his uniform, Guilford County deputy B. Glosson leaped for joy as tears rolled down his face. Millions clicked the link.
Clarkson's producer, like 10.5 million others thus far, saw it on TikTok in February.
"You jumping like a rabbit was my favorite part of it," Clarkson said of Glosson's father, who at one point was bunny-hopping toward his wife.
Clarkson got Glosson to recount how she came up with the surprise for her dad. Glosson told her about the "whisper" game on TikTok, where someone wears headphones while trying to guess what the other person is saying. Glosson said that after everything the family had gone through with fighting cancer, she didn't want to simply tell him. She got her father to rush home on a ruse. Her dad repeated the words before he realized that he actually said: "I'm cancer free."
Glosson, who continued nursing school along with her treatments, had gotten her test results days earlier than expected. Her mom, also a nurse by training, had been with her, and Glosson made her promise to not say anything.
"You said what she said," Clarkson responded as they watched the video, "and then it hit you."
Before the segment was over, Clarkson gifted Glosson with $1,000.
"She put it on her medical bills," said her dad.
Check out the viral video below:
