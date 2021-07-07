This Moses Cone nurse has inspired millions on TikTok. Kelly Clarkson is one of them.

Clarkson got Glosson to recount how she came up with the surprise for her dad. Glosson told her about the "whisper" game on TikTok, where someone wears headphones while trying to guess what the other person is saying. Glosson said that after everything the family had gone through with fighting cancer, she didn't want to simply tell him. She got her father to rush home on a ruse. Her dad repeated the words before he realized that he actually said: "I'm cancer free."