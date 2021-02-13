Thousands remain without power in Guilford County after icy conditions toppled trees and power lines

Freezing rain weighed down trees and power lines early Saturday, leading to power outages across the Triad. By 6 p.m., about 53,000 remained without power in Guilford County, according to Duke Energy's online outage map.

Still, some found beauty in the icy wonderland.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's incredible," Joan Sloian, who took a walk Saturday instead of her usual run on the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, said of the beauty the ice created.

The National Weather Service warns icy conditions could persist through early Sunday, with temperatures not expected to get above freezing until after 10 a.m. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Sunday.