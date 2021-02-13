 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thousands remain without power in Guilford County after icy conditions toppled trees and power lines
0 comments
alert top story

Thousands remain without power in Guilford County after icy conditions toppled trees and power lines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ice Feature (copy)

Traffic moves along Interstate 85 in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

Freezing rain weighed down trees and power lines early Saturday, leading to power outages across the Triad. By 6 p.m., about 53,000 remained without power in Guilford County, according to Duke Energy's online outage map.

Still, some found beauty in the icy wonderland.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"It's incredible," Joan Sloian, who took a walk Saturday instead of her usual run on the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, said of the beauty the ice created.

The National Weather Service warns icy conditions could persist through early Sunday, with temperatures not expected to get above freezing until after 10 a.m. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until noon Sunday.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro
Crime

1 injured in shooting Saturday in Greensboro

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of Brighton Street for a report of gunfire and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News