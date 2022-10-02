 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thousands still without power in Guilford County

Weather

A tree crew and utility representative make plans to restore power at tree fallen across Vickery Chapel Road in Greensboro on Saturday.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Thousands of people remained without power in Guilford County on Sunday, according to Duke Energy.

There were 286 power outages and about 6,200 people without power in the county as of 12:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the company's website. Statewide, more than 19,000 people were without power.

Tropical Storm Ian downed trees when it swept into the area Friday, taking out power lines and blocking roads in the county.

Duke Energy anticipates power to be restored in the county by 8 p.m. tonight. 

