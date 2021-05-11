Three COVID-19 deaths reported by state health officials at two Greensboro facilities

GREENSBORO — Three coronavirus-related deaths newly reported by the state occurred at two care facilities, one of which is new to a list of sites with COVID-19 outbreaks.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services declared outbreaks over at three other sites in Guilford County.
Two of the deaths involved residents at Morningview at Irving Park on North Elm Street. They are the first deaths reported in the outbreak there, which includes 42 cases of the disease — 34 involving residents and eight involving staff members.
The state’s report does not include the dates of death nor when they were reported to the state by county health department officials.
Messages seeking comment left for facility administrators late Tuesday afternoon were not immediately returned.
The third death involved a resident at Brookdale Northwest Greensboro, which was newly listed Friday in the state's semi-weekly report. The outbreak involves two cases each among staff members and residents, according to the report.
State reports detailing COVID-19 cases at N.C. nursing homes can be confusing and outdated. So why is that?
"We can confirm that more than one member of our Brookdale Northwest Greensboro community tested positive for COVID-19 in late April," Heather Hunter, a communications manager for Brookdale, said in an email. "We informed residents, their family members, and associates of the community."
Hunter said Brookdale continues to work directly with local health officials and is following any local or state guidance of the health department.
The state also listed Clapp's Nursing Center, a nursing home at 5229 Appomattox Road, Pleasant Garden, as among sites with an ongoing outbreak with three cases among staff.
"We have only had one positive case and three presumptive false positive cases in the last 30 days. All employees, no residents," Danielle Hollowell, an administrator of Clapp's Nursing Center, said in an email. "We are now over 14 days since any cases at all so we are out of outbreak status." she said, citing federal COVID-19 outbreak guidelines.
Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
The state also has declared outbreaks over at three sites:
- Accordius Health at Greensboro, 1201 Carolina St., which had 19 staff members and 43 residents test positive for COVID-19, and four resident deaths.
- Clapp's Nursing Center, an assisted living facility at 4558 Pleasant Garden Road in Pleasant Garden, which had five staff members test positive.
- Guilford Health Care Center, 2041 Willow Road, which had 34 staff members and 49 residents test positive, and 10 resident deaths.
Staff writer Annette Ayres contributed to this report.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.