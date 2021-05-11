Three COVID-19 deaths reported by state health officials at two Greensboro facilities

GREENSBORO — Three coronavirus-related deaths newly reported by the state occurred at two care facilities, one of which is new to a list of sites with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services declared outbreaks over at three other sites in Guilford County.

Two of the deaths involved residents at Morningview at Irving Park on North Elm Street. They are the first deaths reported in the outbreak there, which includes 42 cases of the disease — 34 involving residents and eight involving staff members.

The state’s report does not include the dates of death nor when they were reported to the state by county health department officials.

Messages seeking comment left for facility administrators late Tuesday afternoon were not immediately returned.

The third death involved a resident at Brookdale Northwest Greensboro, which was newly listed Friday in the state's semi-weekly report. The outbreak involves two cases each among staff members and residents, according to the report.

