Three people hurt in house fire in Browns Summit

BROWNS SUMMIT — Three people were hurt in a house fire early Monday morning, the Guilford CountyFire Marshal’s Office said in a news release.

The Northeast Fire Department responded at 7:15 a.m. to 7707 Locust Grove Drive and found smoke and fire visible at the home.

While suppressing the fire, three people were located inside the residence and removed by firefighters, the release said.

Firefighters and Guilford County EMS personnel began resuscitation efforts on the victims and all three were taken by EMS to local hospitals. The release did not include their condition.

The county Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire with assistance from the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal.

Other responding agencies include the Fire District #13 and Monroeton fire departments and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.