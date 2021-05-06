Thursday's COVID-19 update: 1,031 people hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,798 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 978,566. There were a total of 34,310 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,902 cases (873 cases per 10,000 residents) and 698 deaths. That's an increase of 92 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,289 active cases of COVID-19 and 45,430 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 640 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 51 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,283 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 43,500 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,899 total cases (1,056 cases per 10,000 residents) and 267 deaths; Davidson County with 16,375 cases (977 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,546 total cases (930 cases per 10,000 residents) and 374 deaths; Randolph County with 14,939 total cases (1,040 cases per 10,000 residents) and 225 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,479 total cases (822 cases per 10,000 residents) and 107 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,738 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 17 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,031 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 31 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 184,081 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 164,599 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.45 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.3 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 43,626 from the day before. The CDC also reported 750 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 575,491. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
