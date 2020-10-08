Thursday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Guilford; hospitalizations on the rise statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,428 new cases as of noon Thursday. The cumulative total is 225,397. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 33,074 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 110 new cases reported Thursday and one new death. That brings the case total to 9,411 (176 cases per 10,000 residents), with 191 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, there have been 9,352 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 187 verified deaths. That's an increase of 53 cases and two new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 708 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,452 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,287 cases (258 cases per 10,000 residents) and 59 deaths; Davidson County had 3,090 cases (185 cases per 10,000 residents) and 39 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,501 cases (198 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Randolph County had 3,089 cases (215 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,467 cases (162 cases per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,722 state residents have died. That's 29 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,051 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 23 more than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 7.52 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That's 53,051 more cases than Wednesday's total. There have been 314,900 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 211,132 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 900 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
