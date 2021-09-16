Thursday's COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 7,160 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 56,776 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 11% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 59,932 cases (11,157 cases per 100,000 residents) and 800 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,355 active cases of COVID-19 and 58,899 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 743 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 148 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 54,800 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 23,534 total cases (13,884 cases per 100,000 residents) and 307 deaths; Davidson County with 23,002 cases (13,724 cases per 100,000 residents) and 248 deaths; Forsyth County with 46,416 total cases (12,084 cases per 100,000 residents) and 485 deaths; Randolph County with 19,101 total cases (13,295 cases per 100,000 residents) and 273 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,356 total cases (11,379 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 149 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 84% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,520 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,620 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 10 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 309,767 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 289,161 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.9 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 41.42 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 141,644 from the day before. The CDC also reported 2,000 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 662,620.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
