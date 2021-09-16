Thursday's COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 23,534 total cases (13,884 cases per 100,000 residents) and 307 deaths; Davidson County with 23,002 cases (13,724 cases per 100,000 residents) and 248 deaths; Forsyth County with 46,416 total cases (12,084 cases per 100,000 residents) and 485 deaths; Randolph County with 19,101 total cases (13,295 cases per 100,000 residents) and 273 deaths; and Rockingham County had 10,356 total cases (11,379 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 149 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 84% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 15,520 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,620 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 10 fewer than on Tuesday.