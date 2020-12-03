Thursday's COVID-19 update: 10 new deaths in Guilford County, state data shows; a record 2,101 were hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 5,637 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 377,231. There were a total of 43,652 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 10.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 17,422 cases (324 cases per 10,000 residents) and 256 deaths. That's an increase of 273 cases and 10 new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 885 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday and 15,165 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 246 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 166 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 954 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. The health department said 14,032 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 7,405 total cases (437 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Davidson County with 5,553 total cases (331 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths; Forsyth County with 13,892 total cases (363 cases per 10,000 residents) and 168 deaths; Randolph County with 5,646 total cases (393 cases per 10,000 residents) and 88 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,188 total cases (350 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,410 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 44 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 2,101 were hospitalized statewide Wednesday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 62 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 13.82 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Thursday. New cases increased by 196,227 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 2,762 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 272,525.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
