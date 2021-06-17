Thursday's COVID-19 update: 11 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 362 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,009,893. There were a total of 20,567 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 1.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,491 cases (903 cases per 10,000 residents) and 720 deaths. That's an increase of 11 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 289 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,334 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 15 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,290 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,333 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,959 total cases (1,118 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 16,986 cases (1,013 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,843 total cases (964 cases per 10,000 residents) and 409 deaths; Randolph County with 15,297 total cases (1,065 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,088 total cases (889 cases per 10,000 residents) and 143 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,320 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of six from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 485 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 10 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 254,319 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 237,974 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.64 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 12,322 from the day before. The CDC also reported 373 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 597,965. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
