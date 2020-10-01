Thursday's COVID-19 update: 123 new cases reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,278 new cases as of 12:45 p.m. Thursday, for a cumulative total of 212,909. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 27,976 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 123 additional cases reported Thursday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,859 (166 cases per 10,000 residents), with 185 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 8,734 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 171 verified deaths. That's an increase of 85 cases and no new deaths since Tuesday. Since early March, the health department said, 680 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,170 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,018 cases (241 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths; Davidson County had 2,883 cases (173 cases per 10,000 residents) and 37 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,182 cases (189 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Randolph County had 2,908 cases (203 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,323 cases (146 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,579 state residents have died. That's 47 more than Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 939 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 17 fewer than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 7.16 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. That's 38,764 more cases than Tuesday's total. There have been 294,175 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 205,372 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 774 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.