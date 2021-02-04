 Skip to main content
Thursday's COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths documented in Guilford, according to state data
breaking featured

Covid-19 Corona Virus 2019-ncov vaccine vials medicine drug bottles syringe injection blue nitrile surgical gloves. Vaccination, immunization, treatment to cure Covid 19 Corona Virus infection Concept

Stock photo

 Kunal Mahto

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 5,495 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 781,802. There were a total of 57,693 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.2% were positive, according to the latest data available. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 36,238 cases (675 cases per 10,000 residents) and 438 deaths. That's an increase of 218 cases since Wednesday's report and 13 new deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 5,812 active cases of COVID-19 and 35,103 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 414 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 148 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,212 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 28,876 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,262 total cases (841 cases per 10,000 residents) and 175 deaths; Davidson County with 13,386 total cases (799 cases per 10,000 residents) and 136 deaths; Forsyth County with 28,694 total cases (751 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Randolph County with 11,800 total cases (821 cases per 10,000 residents) and 189 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,349 total cases (698 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 165 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by March 16.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,728 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 150 from Wednesday's report. 

N.C. hospitalizations: 2,630 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 76 from Tuesday, according to the most recent data.  

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.27 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 116,915 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 3,433 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 445,264. 

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

