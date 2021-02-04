Thursday's COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths documented in Guilford, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 5,495 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 781,802. There were a total of 57,693 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 36,238 cases (675 cases per 10,000 residents) and 438 deaths. That's an increase of 218 cases since Wednesday's report and 13 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 5,812 active cases of COVID-19 and 35,103 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 414 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 148 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,212 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 28,876 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,262 total cases (841 cases per 10,000 residents) and 175 deaths; Davidson County with 13,386 total cases (799 cases per 10,000 residents) and 136 deaths; Forsyth County with 28,694 total cases (751 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Randolph County with 11,800 total cases (821 cases per 10,000 residents) and 189 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,349 total cases (698 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 165 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by March 16.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,728 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 150 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,630 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 76 from Tuesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 26.27 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 116,915 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 3,433 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 445,264.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
