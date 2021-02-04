Thursday's COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths documented in Guilford, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 5,495 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 781,802. There were a total of 57,693 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 36,238 cases (675 cases per 10,000 residents) and 438 deaths. That's an increase of 218 cases since Wednesday's report and 13 new deaths.