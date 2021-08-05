Thursday's COVID-19 update: 137 cases and 4 new deaths documented in Guilford, according to state data

In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,649 total cases (1,159 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,718 cases (1,057 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Forsyth County with 38,426 total cases (1,005 cases per 10,000 residents) and 432 deaths; Randolph County with 15,926 total cases (1,109 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,436 total cases (927 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, four more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 68% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,724 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, 24 more than Wednesday's report.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,651 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 71 more than on Tuesday.