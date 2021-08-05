Thursday's COVID-19 update: 137 cases and 4 new deaths documented in Guilford, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 4,331 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,066,631. There were a total of 36,629 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 10.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 50,472 cases (940 cases per 10,000 residents) and 738 deaths. That's an increase of 137 cases since Wednesday's report and four new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,342 active cases of COVID-19 and 49,638 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. The health department said 47,564 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,649 total cases (1,159 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,718 cases (1,057 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Forsyth County with 38,426 total cases (1,005 cases per 10,000 residents) and 432 deaths; Randolph County with 15,926 total cases (1,109 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,436 total cases (927 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, four more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 68% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,724 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, 24 more than Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,651 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 71 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 285,394 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 266,833 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.89 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 35.39 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 92,282 from the day before. The CDC also reported 500 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 612,958.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
