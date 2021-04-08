Thursday's COVID-19 update: 148 new cases documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,087 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 926,897. There were a total of 33,163 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 43,703 cases (814 cases per 10,000 residents) and 622 deaths. That's an increase of 148 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,392 active cases of COVID-19 and 42,331 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 578 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 56 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,260 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 40,360 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,110 total cases (1,009 cases per 10,000 residents) and 244 deaths; Davidson County with 15,561 cases (928 cases per 10,000 residents) and 180 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,723 total cases (882 cases per 10,000 residents) and 363 deaths; Randolph County with 14,401 total cases (1,002 cases per 10,000 residents) and 217 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,158 total cases (787 cases per 10,000 residents) and 84 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 63 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, eight fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,224 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 12 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,004 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 21 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 153,128 first doses and 104,746 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 5.51 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 30.66 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 61,258 from the day before. The CDC also reported 781 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 555,231. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
