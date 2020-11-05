Thursday's COVID-19 update: 2,859 new cases and 41 deaths reported across North Carolina

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an update from the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,859 new cases as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The cumulative total is 285,661. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 41,049 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 172 new cases reported Thursday and one new death. That brings the case total to 12,444 (232 cases per 10,000 residents), with 214 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 12,113 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 206 verified deaths. That's an increase of 158 new cases since Tuesday and one new death. Since early March, the health department said, 806 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 8,958 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,551 cases (327 cases per 10,000 residents) and 90 deaths; Davidson County had 3,991 cases (238 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Forsyth County had 9,546 (250 cases per 10,000 residents) and 126 deaths; Randolph County had 4,139 cases (288 cases per 10,000 residents) and 69 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,264 cases (249 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,548 state residents have died. That's 41 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,193 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's seven more than on Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 9.46 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That's 106,537 more cases than Wednesday's total. There have been 629,390 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 233,129 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,141 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
