Thursday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,236 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 954,765. There were a total of 36,519 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 45,600 cases (849 cases per 10,000 residents) and 668 deaths. That's an increase of 146 cases since Wednesday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,796 active cases of COVID-19 and 44,137 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 618 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 43 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,273 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 44,137 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,533 total cases (1,034 cases per 10,000 residents) and 263 deaths; Davidson County with 15,94t cases (951 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,653 total cases (909 cases per 10,000 residents) and 370 deaths; Randolph County with 14,729 total cases (1,025 cases per 10,000 residents) and 224 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,301 total cases (802 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 45 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, two fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,505 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 25 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,149 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 19 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 176,712 first doses and 146,464 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.71 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.6 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 57,261 from the day before. The CDC also reported 733 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 565,613. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
