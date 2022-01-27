Thursday's COVID-19 update: 20,517 people have died from the respiratory disease in NC as of Thursday

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 28,753 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 75,354 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 30.1% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 105,316 cases (19,606 cases per 100,000 residents) and 986 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 14,854 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 749 additional cases reported since Wednesday. The county health department has verified 967 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 313 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 103,256 cumulative cases and 87,434 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 42,436 total cases (25,035 cases per 100,000 residents) and 379 deaths; Davidson County with 39,152 cases (23,359 cases per 100,000 residents) and 362 deaths; Forsyth County with 83,680 total cases (21,889 cases per 100,000 residents) and 678 deaths; Randolph County with 32,215 total cases (22,423 cases per 100,000 residents) and 363 deaths; and Rockingham County had 19,613 total cases (21,550 cases per 100,000 residents) and 239 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 289 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Thursday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 96% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,517 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 5,158 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 68 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 341,986 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 320,453 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 145,838 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 72.31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 483,261 new cases reported Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,182 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 870,195.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.