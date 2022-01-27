 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's COVID-19 update: 20,517 people have died from the respiratory disease in NC as of Thursday
Thursday's COVID-19 update: 20,517 people have died from the respiratory disease in NC as of Thursday

Cloths masks are not effective against the highly contagious omicron variant. According to health officials, here are the face masks that offer the most protection against the omicron variant. Source by: Stringr 

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 28,753 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 75,354 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 30.1% were positive. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 105,316 cases (19,606 cases per 100,000 residents) and 986 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 14,854 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 749 additional cases reported since Wednesday. The county health department has verified 967 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 313 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 103,256 cumulative cases and 87,434 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 42,436 total cases (25,035 cases per 100,000 residents) and 379 deaths; Davidson County with 39,152 cases (23,359 cases per 100,000 residents) and 362 deaths; Forsyth County with 83,680 total cases (21,889 cases per 100,000 residents) and 678 deaths; Randolph County with 32,215 total cases (22,423 cases per 100,000 residents) and 363 deaths; and Rockingham County had 19,613 total cases (21,550 cases per 100,000 residents) and 239 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 289 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Thursday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 96% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,517 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 5,158 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 68 more than on Tuesday.

Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 341,986 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 320,453 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 145,838 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 72.31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 483,261 new cases reported Wednesday. The CDC also reported 3,182 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 870,195.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

 

