Thursday's COVID-19 update: 20,517 people have died from the respiratory disease in NC as of Thursday

Cone Health: There were 289 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Thursday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 96% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,517 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 5,158 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 68 more than on Tuesday.

Vaccinations: As of Thursday, 341,986 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 320,453 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 145,838 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.