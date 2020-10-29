Thursday's COVID-19 update: 205 new cases and 1 new death documented in Guilford

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,885 new cases as of 11 a.m. Thursday. The cumulative total is 269,021. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 36,124 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 205 new cases reported Thursday and one new death. That brings the case total to 11,581 (216 cases per 10,000 residents), with 209 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 11,405 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 200 verified deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 777 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 6,426 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,254 cases (310 cases per 10,000 residents) and 79 deaths; Davidson County had 3,765 cases (225 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,937 (234 cases per 10,000 residents) and 120 deaths; Randolph County had 3,831 cases (267 cases per 10,000 residents) and 64 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,003 cases (220 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,283 state residents have died. That's 38 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,181 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 12 fewer than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 8.83 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That's 81,559 more cases than Wednesday's total. There have been 521,726 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 227,045 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,060 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
