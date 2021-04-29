Thursday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 1,985 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 967,521. There were a total of 37,878 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,364 cases (863 cases per 10,000 residents) and 680 deaths. That's an increase of 93 cases since Wednesday's report and three new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,551 active cases of COVID-19 and 44,900 cumulative cases as of Tuesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 629 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 41 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,277 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 42,719 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,777 total cases (1,049 cases per 10,000 residents) and 264 deaths; Davidson County with 16,170 cases (965 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,199 total cases (921 cases per 10,000 residents) and 373 deaths; Randolph County with 14,827 total cases (1,032 cases per 10,000 residents) and 224 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,389 total cases (812 cases per 10,000 residents) and 106 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, three fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 75% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,631 deaths from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of 12 from Tuesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,137 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals That's 20 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 181,102 first doses and 153,769 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 7.1 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.97 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 50,061 from the day before. The CDC also reported 556 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 570,421. These numbers are expected to be udpated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.