Thursday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 7,901 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 50,286 tests completed on Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 12.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 56,608 cases and 775 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,494 active cases of COVID-19 and 55,287 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 742 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 167 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 51,306 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 21,966 total cases and 297 deaths; Davidson County with 20,829 cases and 222 deaths; Forsyth County with 43,514 total cases and 462 deaths; Randolph County with 17,708 total cases and 260 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,576 total cases and 190 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 141 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 92% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,625 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,789 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 32 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 303,163 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 281,218 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.56 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 39.27 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 153,728 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,209 new deaths nationally on Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 638,689.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.