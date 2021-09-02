Thursday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

Cone Health: There were 141 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 92% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,625 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,789 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That's 32 more than on Tuesday.

Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 303,163 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 281,218 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.56 million doses have been administered in that same time.