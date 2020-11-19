Thursday's COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 4,296 new cases as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday. The cumulative total is 320,862. There were a total of 42,101 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 158 new cases reported Thursday and three new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,687 (273 cases per 10,000 residents), with 223 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 13,873 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 214 verified deaths as of Wednesday. That's an increase of 295 new cases since Tuesday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 868 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 11,867 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 6,306 cases (372 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,663 cases (278 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 11,577 (303 cases per 10,000 residents) and 153 deaths; Randolph County had 4,798 cases (334 cases per 10,000 residents) and 74 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,661 cases (292 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,936 state residents have died. That's 38 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,538 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's one more than on Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 11.3 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. That's 164,382 more cases than Tuesday's total. There have been 1.12 million new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 247,384 as of Wednesday, a one-day increase of 1,602 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
