Thursday's COVID-19 update: 41 new cases and 1 new death documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 481 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,003,989. There were a total of 23,965 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 2.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,319 cases (900 cases per 10,000 residents) and 714 deaths. That's an increase of 41 cases since Wednesday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 552 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,046 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 23 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,289 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,782 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,843 total cases (1,112 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 16,903 cases (1,008 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,622 total cases (958 cases per 10,000 residents) and 389 deaths; Randolph County with 15,205 total cases (1,058 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,781 total cases (855 cases per 10,000 residents) and 123 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 76% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,130 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 20 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 613 people hospitalized on Wednesday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's three more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 249,194 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 225,873 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.34 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 9,358 from the day before. The CDC also reported 431 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 592,232. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
