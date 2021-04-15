Thursday's COVID-19 update: 6 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,434 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 941,218. There were a total of 36,240 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 44,792 cases (834 cases per 10,000 residents) and 640 deaths. That's an increase of 158 cases since Monday's report and six new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,620 active cases of COVID-19 and 43,345 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 592 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 53 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,268 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 41,132 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,328 total cases (1,022 cases per 10,000 residents) and 261 deaths; Davidson County with 15,780 cases (941 cases per 10,000 residents) and 183 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,296 total cases (897 cases per 10,000 residents) and 367 deaths; Randolph County with 14,640 total cases (1,019 cases per 10,000 residents) and 222 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,235 total cases (795 cases per 10,000 residents) and 90 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, six fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,359 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 34 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,020 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 25 fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 171,122 first doses and 128,042 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.16 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.15 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 76,120 from the day before. The CDC also reported 769 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 560,576. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
