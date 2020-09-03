The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,656 new cases as of 12:15 p.m. Thursday, for a cumulative total of 172,209. There were 20,108 tests completed Thursday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 63 additional cases reported Thursday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,076 (133 cases per 10,000 residents), with 170 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, there have been 7,042 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 164 verified deaths. That's an increase of 79 cases and four new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 608 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,080 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,294 cases (198 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Davidson County had 2,236 cases (134 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,287 cases (166 cases per 10,000 residents) and 82 deaths; Randolph County had 2,453 cases (171 cases per 10,000 residents) and 44 deaths; and Rockingham County had 886 cases (98 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,803 state residents have died. That's 24 more than Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 77% of hospitals reporting, 858 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's the same number of people as Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 6.08 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. There have been 288,357 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 185,092 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,0093 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
