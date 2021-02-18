Thursday's COVID-19 update: 8 new deaths and 173 new cases documented in Guilford, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 3,916 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 833,423. There were a total of 47,168 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 6.2% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,705 cases (721 cases per 10,000 residents) and 534 deaths. That's an increase of 173 cases since Wednesday's report and eight new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,451 active cases of COVID-19 and 37,874 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 499 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 126 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,227 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 33,923 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,219 total cases (898 cases per 10,000 residents) and 216 deaths; Davidson County with 14,271 total cases (851 cases per 10,000 residents) and 149 deaths; Forsyth County with 30,854 total cases (807 cases per 10,000 residents) and 326 deaths; Randolph County with 12,719 total cases (885 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,637 total cases (729 cases per 10,000 residents) and 57 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 121 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker, one less than Wednesday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,766 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 96 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,892 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents an decrease of 62 from Tuesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.6 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 57,970 from Tuesday. The CDC also reported 1,396 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 486,466. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
