Thursday's COVID-19 update: 995 people hospitalized statewide, according to latest state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,004 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 891,314. There were a total of 38,510 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 3.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,438 cases (771 cases per 10,000 residents) and 572 deaths. That's an increase of 118 cases since Wednesday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,065 active cases of COVID-19 and 40,232 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 533 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 60 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,250 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,633 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,342 total cases (964 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; Davidson County with 14,992 cases (894 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,767 total cases (857 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 13,886 total cases (967 cases per 10,000 residents) and 208 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,993 total cases (768 cases per 10,000 residents) and 68 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, four more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,783 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 26 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 995 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's seven fewer than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 108,257 first doses and 58,221 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.52 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.37 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 51,954 from Tuesday. The CDC also reported 995 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 534,099. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
