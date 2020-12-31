Thursday's COVID-19 update: A record 3,427 people hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 6,715 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number represents 12 hours of data as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Due to technical issues with its reporting system, the state said the case and testing data appeared high on Wednesday and may appear low on Thursday.
The state's cumulative total now stands at 539,545. There were a total of 55,332 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 13.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 24,500 cases (456 cases per 10,000 residents) and 312 deaths. That's an increase of 294 cases and one new death from the previous day.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,067 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday and 21,806 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 301 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 220 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,113 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 17,436 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 10,397 total cases (613 cases per 10,000 residents) and 117 deaths; Davidson County with 8,700 total cases (519 cases per 10,000 residents) and 85 deaths; Forsyth County with 20,643 total cases (540 cases per 10,000 residents) and 221 deaths; Randolph County with 8,048 total cases (560 cases per 10,000 residents) and 123 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,432 total cases (487 cases per 10,000 residents) and 25 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,748 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 19 from the previous day.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 3,427 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 88 more hospitalizations than reported the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 19.43 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 199,282 since Tuesday's report. The CDC also reported 3,390 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 337,419. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
