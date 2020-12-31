Thursday's COVID-19 update: A record 3,427 people hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 6,715 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number represents 12 hours of data as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Due to technical issues with its reporting system, the state said the case and testing data appeared high on Wednesday and may appear low on Thursday.

The state's cumulative total now stands at 539,545. There were a total of 55,332 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 13.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 24,500 cases (456 cases per 10,000 residents) and 312 deaths. That's an increase of 294 cases and one new death from the previous day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}