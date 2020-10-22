Thursday's COVID-19 update: Deaths in Guilford County reach 200

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,400 new cases as of 12:20 p.m. Thursday. The cumulative total is 252,992. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 34,093 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 100 new cases reported Thursday and four new deaths. That brings the case total to 10,720 (200 cases per 10,000 residents), with 200 deaths.

