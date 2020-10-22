Thursday's COVID-19 update: Deaths in Guilford County reach 200

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,400 new cases as of 12:20 p.m. Thursday. The cumulative total is 252,992. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 34,093 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 5.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 100 new cases reported Thursday and four new deaths. That brings the case total to 10,720 (200 cases per 10,000 residents), with 200 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, there have been 10,512 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 194 verified deaths. That's an increase of 77 cases and three new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said, 751 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 6,103 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,899 cases (289 cases per 10,000 residents) and 72 deaths; Davidson County had 3,539 cases (211 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,319 (217 cases per 10,000 residents) and 115 deaths; Randolph County had 3,583 cases (250 cases per 10,000 residents) and 60 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,786 cases (196 cases per 10,000 residents) and 18 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,082 state residents have died. That's 50 more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 97% of hospitals reporting, 1,205 people were hospitalized Wednesday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 14 fewer than Tuesday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 8.31 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. That's 63,656 more cases than Wednesday's total. There have been 417,901 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 221,438 as of Thursday, a one-day increase of 1,076 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
