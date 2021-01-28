 Skip to main content
Thursday's COVID-19 update: Deaths statewide surpass 9,000; Guilford documents 6 new deaths, according to state data
laboratory analysis, swabbed and testing of coronavirus covid19

Stock photo

 Carlos Mir

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 6,490 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 739,500. There were a total of 60,027 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.  

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 33,799 cases (636 cases per 10,000 residents) and 390 deaths. That's an increase of 366 cases since Wednesday's report and six new deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 5,174 active cases of COVID-19 and 32,242 cumulative cases as of Thursday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 374 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 186 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,187 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 26,693 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 13,506 total cases (797 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; Davidson County with 12,662 total cases (755 cases per 10,000 residents) and 122 deaths; Forsyth County with 27,250 total cases (713 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths; Randolph County with 11,107 total cases (773 cases per 10,000 residents) and 172 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,121 total cases (673 cases per 10,000 residents) and 40 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 214 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 74% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects to exceed its adult acute care capacity by Feb. 5.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 9,046 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 131 from Wednesday's report. 

N.C. hospitalizations: 3,238 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 67 from Tuesday, according to the most recent data. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 25.45 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. New cases increased by 155,504 since Wednesday. The CDC also reported 4,107 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 427,626.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

