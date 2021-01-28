Thursday's COVID-19 update: Deaths statewide surpass 9,000; Guilford documents 6 new deaths, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 6,490 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 739,500. There were a total of 60,027 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 7.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 33,799 cases (636 cases per 10,000 residents) and 390 deaths. That's an increase of 366 cases since Wednesday's report and six new deaths.