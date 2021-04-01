Thursday's COVID-19 update: Guilford County surpasses 43,000 total cases since beginning of pandemic

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 2,027 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 916,159. There were a total of 36,099 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Tuesday, 4.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 43,019 cases (801 cases per 10,000 residents) and 617 deaths. That's an increase of 157 cases since Wednesday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,527 active cases of COVID-19 and 41,713 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 570 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 50 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,257 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 39,615 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,893 total cases (997 cases per 10,000 residents) and 241 deaths; Davidson County with 15,384 cases (918 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,408 total cases (874 cases per 10,000 residents) and 361 deaths; Randolph County with 14,246 total cases (992 cases per 10,000 residents) and 215 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,104 total cases (781 cases per 10,000 residents) and 84 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, one more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,136 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 24 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 985 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 30 more than on Tuesday.
Vaccinations: As of Wednesday, the most recent data available, 144,619 first doses and 80,101 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 4.91 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 30.21 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 62,726 from the day before. The CDC also reported 807 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 548,162. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
