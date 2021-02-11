Thursday's COVID-19 update: Guilford documents 10 deaths for the second day in a row, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 4,568 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 810,466. There were a total of 55,845 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 37,594 cases (700 cases per 10,000 residents) and 474 deaths. That's an increase of 204 cases since Wednesday's report and 10 new deaths.