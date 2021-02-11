Thursday's COVID-19 update: Guilford documents 10 deaths for the second day in a row, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Thursday's data shows 4,568 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 810,466. There were a total of 55,845 tests completed Wednesday. Of the tests returned Wednesday, 5.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Thursday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 37,594 cases (700 cases per 10,000 residents) and 474 deaths. That's an increase of 204 cases since Wednesday's report and 10 new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,559 active cases of COVID-19 and 36,237 cumulative cases as of Wednesday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 435 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 140 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,217 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 31,242 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Thursday's state data shows Alamance County with 14,785 total cases (872 cases per 10,000 residents) and 194 deaths; Davidson County with 13,878 total cases (828 cases per 10,000 residents) and 145 deaths; Forsyth County with 29,942 total cases (783 cases per 10,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Randolph County with 12,316 total cases (857 cases per 10,000 residents) and 192 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,527 total cases (717 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 147 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Thursday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next 120 days.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,294 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 113 from Wednesday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 2,185 people were hospitalized Wednesday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 106 from Tuesday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. New cases increased by 91,034 since Tuesday. The CDC also reported 2,806 new deaths nationally Wednesday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 466,465. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.